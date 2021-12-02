Dr. Oz's campaign and the hidden danger of woo woo cranks

Television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz is running for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat in 2022, promising that as "a world-class surgeon, fighter, and health care advocate," he's "stepping forward to cure our country's ills." And though he's unlikely to win, Oz's candidacy is a reminder of the underrated danger of woo woo ideology. What do I mean by woo? One way to start defining it is to examine the long career of Oprah Winfrey. Granted, Oprah is more woo-adjacent than a full-blown adherent, perhaps because she's too business-savvy to go totally nuts, at least in public. But, as Kurt Anderson writes at Slate, she's done more than any other American to popularize this doofy nonsense. She's almost singlehandedly responsible for the public prominence not only of Oz — a genuine doctor who became rich flogging medical misinformation — but also of anti-vaccine maniac Jenny McCarthy, the healthy living crank Suzanne Somers, the wacky New Age writer Rhonda Byrne (author of The Secret, which Oprah turned into a mega-hit), the dippy meditation guru Deepak Chopra, and many others of their ilk. Looking beyond these key figures, woo is typically characterized by a belief in a woolly mysticism or spirituality, often a garbled version of Buddhism or Hinduism, though versions of Christianity fit the bill as well. It is hostile to "Western" medicine — meaning anything associated with big corporations or the scientific establishment — and favors "alternative" or "natural" or "Eastern" medicine, especially if it has some halfway plausible connection to ancient Chinese or Indian traditions (though more recent pseudoscience trash like homeopathy is also welcome). Woo gurus are often fixated on cleanliness or removing "toxins" from the body through cleanses or other sham treatments.

It's not a coincidence that Oz is running as a Republican rather than challenging John Fetterman for the Democratic nomination. Like any good grifter, he can see where the really juicy marks are, even if his attempt to swindle them is probably ill-judged this time. All this comes together with vaccines. McCarthy was one of the most prominent anti-vaxxers for many years, once again largely thanks to Oprah's indulgence. Woo provided a ready-made script for conservatives, crypto-conservatives, and plain old idiots to attack COVID-19 vaccines. The writer Naomi Wolf has remained woo-ed to the gills while moving from somewhat dippy feminist to hard-right anti-vaccine activist. None of this is to say all herbal medicines don't work (many do!), or that vegetarianism or granola are bad, or that pharmaceutical companies do not deserve quite a lot of skepticism. Similarly, there's nothing wrong with spirituality, meditation, yoga, or mysticism, in their proper place. The problem with woo is the mindset: a credulous, mush-brained approach to subjects that require study, hard thinking, and real evidence. Commune with the nature gods all you want, just not in Phase III vaccine trials.