Democrats are fighting a culture war over the American family, whether they realize it or not

Are Democrats cultural radicals who want to transform the most intimate aspects of life? According to some academics, you wouldn't be entirely wrong to think so.

In a New York Times column by Thomas Edsall this week, Harvard political scientist Jennifer Hochschild observed that "the Democratic Party over the past few decades has gotten into the position of appearing to oppose and scorn widely cherished institutions — conventional nuclear family, religion, patriotism, capitalism, wealth, norms of masculinity and femininity, then saying 'vote for me.'"

The comment provoked challenges from progressive commentators. "I think a Democratic administration's policy is a much better guide to where the party is at than math curricula," Vox writer Zach Beauchamp wrote on Twitter, distinguishing controversies that blow up social media from the party's national agenda.

Beauchamp is right that the White House and Democratic leaders would like to distance their proposals from the excesses of the party's activist wing. And it's true that the president is not directly responsible for embarrassing school boards or local officials. But there isn't a neat separation between the economic policies the administration wants to emphasize and cultural conflicts they'd like to avoid. Even when they think of themselves as moderates, Democrats have embraced unpopular assumptions that are inextricable from their policy preferences.

Take childcare, a centerpiece of the administration's Build Back Better plan. To most Democrats, plans for universal pre-school starting at age 3 and subsidized daycare seems like commonsense. Childcare is expensive and can be hard to find, especially under pandemic conditions. So federal support for these services seems like an obviously pro-family measure, contrary to the caricature of sexual revolutionaries.