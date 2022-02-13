Maryland's Republican governor says his party is 'focused on the wrong things'

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is ready for the Republican Party to start looking ahead, he told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday.

During an appearance on State of the Union, the moderate Republican said the GOP is "sometimes focused on the wrong things." There are "certain things we want to stand up to President Biden," he continued. "The inflation is out of control and we're talking about billions more in spending, trillions of more spending. We want to make sure that we do stand up and speak out."

His concern, Hogan told Tapper, is that Republicans are "focusing too much on looking at the past and trying to relitigate the last election and arguing about things instead of having a positive, hopeful vision for America."

Because of term limits, Hogan will leave office in January 2023, and he has already said he won't run for the Senate. "I like to get things done," he said. "And in Washington it seems as if there's just a lot of divisiveness and dysfunction and not a lot gets done. So it wasn't the right job, the right fit for me."

That being said, he's not ruling out a presidential run. "We're certainly going to look at it after January of '23," Hogan told Tapper. "I'm concerned about the direction of the party and the country. And I'll make a decision about 2024 after I finish this job."