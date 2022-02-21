Trump's glitchy new Truth Social is the App Store's top social media app

Truth Social, former president Donald Trump's long-rumored social media platform, debuted as the top social networking app in Apple's App Store on Monday — despite widespread glitches and a thousands-long waitlist to join, Forbes reports. Many hopeful users received error messages upon signing up, or never received a verification email to approve their accounts. Nonetheless, in the App Store, Truth Social stood one slot above Facebook — the platform that suspended Trump for two years in June of 2021 for his role in fomenting the Capitol insurrection.

Despite Truth Social's technical issues, far-right figures such as Reps. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.)​​ and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — herself banned by Twitter — were able to join and posted their first "truths" — not tweets — on the new network. Anti-Trump Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), meanwhile, said on Twitter that Truth Social will "be boring and fail, because it will be all Trump-fed drones." It remains to be seen, exactly, whose truth will win out.