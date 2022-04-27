There's a fairer way to cancel college debt

Is it finally happening? After more than a year of equivocation and haunted by dismal polling, reports are circulating that the Biden administration is planning to cancel some of the $1.6 trillion in higher education debt collectively owed by around 45 million people.

The maximal version of the plan would be a serious mistake. As Michael Brendan Dougherty observes in National Review, the bulk of student debt is held by the relatively affluent. With already high earnings and low unemployment, it's not clear why they need the extra help. Blanket forgiveness also effectively subsidizes higher education institutions that can charge high prices with the expectations that someone else will pick up the tab. In the past, debt forgiveness has been touted as a way to jumpstart the economy. With inflation already rampant, though, the benefits of injecting more cash into the economy are dubious at best.

But canceling all the debt isn't the only option. A new report by the New York Federal Reserve finds that capping forgiveness and means-testing the benefit would provide better targeted relief at lower cost.

According to the Fed analysis, forgiving $10,000 of debt only for borrowers who earn less than $75,000 a year would raise the share of forgiven loan dollars given to borrowers who are already delinquent in their payments, and live in low-income and minority neighborhoods. The effect of an income cap would be less dramatic but still significant if up to $50,000 of debt were forgiven. Either way, a more limited approach goes a long way to answer the criticism that forgiving student debt is a giveaway to the upper middle class and its favorite institutions.