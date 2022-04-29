Does the Constitution bar lawmakers tied to Jan 6 from re-election?

Groups of voters in at least three states have embarked on a high-stakes legal fight to disqualify lawmakers who participated in or provoked the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. The voters, represented by the progressive group Free Speech for People, argue that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution bars anyone who has "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" from holding "any office, civil or military," in the United States.

The effort so far has been mixed — one federal judge dismissed the case against Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), pending appeal, but another has allowed litigation to proceed against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). Free Speech for People has also filed challenges against two GOP congressmen in Arizona, representatives Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar, plus state Rep. Mark Finchem (R), and another group is trying to disqualify a group of Wisconsin Republicans, including Sen. Ron Johnson (R).

Should Jan. 6 "insurrectionists" be barred from serving in Congress?

Pro: The law is the law

The "disqualification clause" of the 14th Amendment "adds a constitutional requirement for holding federal office, namely, refraining from insurrection or rebellion against the United States after taking an oath to support the Constitution," and like all such constitutionally prescribed limits on holding federal office — age, citizenship, term limits — it is "self-executing, meaning it takes effect immediately and without the need for congressional intervention," Bruce Fein, an official in the Reagan Justice Department, writes at The Hill.

In effect, Fein writes, "the candidacies of Greene and Cawthorn will be stillborn if they are proven to have engaged in insurrection against the United States on Jan. 6."

Con: That's not what the law means

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment was ratified in 1868, mostly as a way to "to get rid of people who wanted to come back to Congress" or the federal government after joining the Confederacy in the Civil War, "usually as military officers," Ron Elving explains at NPR News. Since Reconstruction ended, "it's become something of a relic, as we have not had another insurrection or rebellion on the scale of the Civil War."