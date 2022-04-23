Marjorie Taylor Greene testifies under oath in Jan. 6-related challenge to candidacy

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) testified under oath for over three hours on Friday, defending herself against claims by a group of Georgia voters that her activities in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot should bar her from seeking re-election, CNN reported.

Greene claimed she "was asking people to come for a peaceful march" but not "to actively engage in violence." Andrew Celli, the lawyer for the voters challenging Greene's eligibility, said she "was one of several leaders who gathered the kindling, who created the conditions, who made it possible for there to be an explosion of violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6. And then, she dropped the match."

Judge Charles Beaudrot is expected to issue a recommendation to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) in the next few weeks.

Under the 14th Amendment, public officials can be disqualified from holding office in the future if it can be proven that they "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against" the United States. The outcome of legal proceedings against Greene could indicate whether a similar challenge to former President Donald Trump might succeed if he seeks a second term in 2024, CNN notes.

According to The Independent, Greene is appealing a federal judge's ruling that allowed the challenge to her eligibility to proceed.

Here's Marjorie Taylor Greene denying that she ever said Speaker Pelosi was a "traitor to our country" and then being presented with evidence that she, in fact, said that. pic.twitter.com/RbFKLZJi01 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 22, 2022

Yes, let’s take @RepMTG’s name off of the ballot for quoting a movie. These people are such a joke and this whole thing is a waste of time. pic.twitter.com/EGc58Y7ZXP — Benny CNN+ Lifetime Member (@bennyjohnson) April 22, 2022