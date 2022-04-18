Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers outraised Marjorie Taylor Greene in first quarter of 2022

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) raised less than half as much as her Democratic challenger in the first quarter of 2022, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday.

According to fundraising reports, Greene raised $1.1 million in the first three months of 2022, compared to the $2.4 million raised by Democrat Marcus Flowers. Flowers' campaign website says he "served as an active-duty member of the U.S. Army, followed by more than 20 years as a contractor or official for the State Department and Department of Defense."

Greene also faces a lawsuit that aims to disqualify her from running for office due to her alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The Journal-Constitution notes that, despite being outpaced in the last three months, Greene still has more cash on hand than Flowers ($3 million to his $1.9 million) and has raised more overall ($8.4 million to his $7.1 million).

Flowers' campaign to unseat Greene is a long shot.

The race is not ranked as competitive by the Cook Political Report, and the last Democrat elected in Greene's district was Nathan Deal, who won his seat in 1992 and was reelected in 1994. Deal joined the Republican Party in 1995, won seven more terms in the House, and served as governor of Georgia from 2011 to 2019.