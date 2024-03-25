'A "conservative voice" does not spread misinformation for political advantage'

'No candor, no credibility: Hiring RNC Ronna is a flub for NBC'

Lauren Stiller Rikleen in The Bulwark

NBC did a "disservice to viewers and its own journalists" by hiring former Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel as a commentator, says Lauren Stiller Rikleen. McDaniel's "complicity" in former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss should disqualify her "for a media role that must be rooted in trust to succeed." Now she concedes President Joe Biden won "fair and square." But that doesn't excuse everything she did to normalize "political misinformation."

'AI will mean cheaper food'

Sultan Meghji in The Wall Street Journal

Artificial intelligence threatens "legitimate dangers," but it could help make grocery shopping less painful, says Sultan Meghji. A main driver "of food's price spike was an even larger cost jump for fertilizer," which accounts for "a fifth of farmers' operating costs." Up to 80% of fertilizer gets wasted because farmers can't pinpoint where "a plant can reach its nutrients," or when rain will wash it away. AI and satellite data could reduce that waste to "near zero."

'Electric cars are the future. Why is the EPA pumping the brakes?'

Megan McArdle in The Washington Post

"America's vast fleet of gas-powered vehicles emits noxious combustion byproducts," says Megan McArdle. We have to replace it with something cleaner to fight global warming and protect human health. But the "worst way is to just mandate that companies sell" EVs, as the Environmental Protection Agency does with its new emission standards. "The best way to get everyone into electric cars is to invest" in making them cheaper and "greener," so everyone will want one.

'Aileen Cannon's handling of Trump's classified records case just went from bad to horrible'

Harry Litman in the Los Angeles Times

Judge Aileen Cannon has gone beyond indulging Donald Trump's "far-fetched legal arguments" and stalling in the federal case over the former president's handling of classified documents, says Harry Litman. Her latest order would make jurors seriously ponder Trump's frivolous claim that he somehow "magically transmogrified" the documents into "personal property" using his authority under the Presidential Records Act. "Cannon has truly crossed the line" in favor of "the former president who put her on the bench."

