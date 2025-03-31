Rule of law: Are we in a constitutional crisis?

Donald Trump defies federal court order to halt deportation flights to El Salvador

Attorney General Pam Bondi
Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed the government hadn’t defied a judicial order
The harrowing question of what happens if a president defies a federal court order “has hung over the United States since President Trump’s second term began,” said Ian Millhiser in Vox, and “now that long-awaited crisis may be upon us.” On March 15, federal Judge James Boasberg issued an injunction halting the deportation of two planeloads of alleged Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador. Told the planes were already “in the air,” Boasberg verbally ordered the administration to return the deportees to U.S. soil. But “the planes kept flying,” said Adam Liptak in The New York Times.

Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed the government hadn’t defied a judicial order, saying the administration followed Boasberg’s written order, which didn’t mention the planes. That was all too legalistic for Trump, who called for the impeachment of the “Radical Left Lunatic” Boasberg. Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) duly filed articles of impeachment. House Speaker Mike Johnson went even further, saying Congress has the power to impeach judges and “eliminate an entire district court.” Meanwhile, Bondi is citing “state secrets” to withhold from Boasberg further information about the flights, effectively arguing that the administration is immune from judicial review. The question now is not whether we’re in a constitutional crisis, but “how much damage it will cause.”

