Rule of law: Are we in a constitutional crisis?
Donald Trump defies federal court order to halt deportation flights to El Salvador
The harrowing question of what happens if a president defies a federal court order “has hung over the United States since President Trump’s second term began,” said Ian Millhiser in Vox, and “now that long-awaited crisis may be upon us.” On March 15, federal Judge James Boasberg issued an injunction halting the deportation of two planeloads of alleged Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador. Told the planes were already “in the air,” Boasberg verbally ordered the administration to return the deportees to U.S. soil. But “the planes kept flying,” said Adam Liptak in The New York Times.
Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed the government hadn’t defied a judicial order, saying the administration followed Boasberg’s written order, which didn’t mention the planes. That was all too legalistic for Trump, who called for the impeachment of the “Radical Left Lunatic” Boasberg. Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) duly filed articles of impeachment. House Speaker Mike Johnson went even further, saying Congress has the power to impeach judges and “eliminate an entire district court.” Meanwhile, Bondi is citing “state secrets” to withhold from Boasberg further information about the flights, effectively arguing that the administration is immune from judicial review. The question now is not whether we’re in a constitutional crisis, but “how much damage it will cause.”
Boasberg has the “facts and the law” on his side, said National Review in an editorial. He’s well within his power to temporarily block migrants from being deported under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which “has never before been invoked outside of a congressionally declared war.” Still, Trump and Bondi have “just cause to complain” about how other federal judges have bent the law “past its recognizable contours” to thwart Trump’s agenda. Unjust rulings can be appealed. But when appeals can take years, in a system that lets any of more than 600 district-court judges issue a “nationwide injunction” nullifying a presidential order, “grave objections” are legitimate. Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama both expressed “frustration” with the injunction system, said Sam Baker in Axios. Over Obama’s eight years, district courts issued a then-record 12 rulings freezing presidential policies. In the first two months of Trump’s second term, judges have issued at least 15.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
We’re not in a constitutional crisis, said Michael Tomasky in The New Republic. “We’re in crises, plural.” Yes, Trump’s agenda has met with a salvo of injunctions. But when that agenda includes ending birthright citizenship (guaranteed by the Constitution), seizing Congress’s power of the purse (violating the separation of powers), and snatching people off the street to be deported without a court hearing, what do you expect? Trump is “at war with the rule of law” itself, said Tom Nichols in The Atlantic. With congressional Republicans too loyal or “too scared” to oppose him, “judges now stand alone” as our last defense against his “authoritarian project.”
“This won’t end well for Trump,” said J. Michael Luttig in The New York Times. He can bluster all he wants, but Republicans lack the votes to remove judges by impeachment, and sooner or later the Supreme Court will have to “step in and assert its undisputed constitutional power to say what the law is.” Let’s hope so, said Mark Joseph Stern in Slate. But if we’ve reached the point where the fate of America’s 250-year experiment in freedom and democracy depends on at least two unpredictable conservative justices ruling against a Republican president, then we are already “in a dark place.”
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Law firms: Caving to White House pressure
Feature Trump targets major law firms tied to his past investigations
By The Week US Published
-
Venezuelan deportees: Locked up for tattoos?
Feature A former pro soccer player was deported after U.S. authorities claimed his tattoo proved he belonged to a Venezuelan gang
By The Week US Published
-
Saving the post office
Feature The U.S. Postal Service is facing mounting losses and growing calls for privatization. Can it survive?
By The Week US Published
-
Law firms: Caving to White House pressure
Feature Trump targets major law firms tied to his past investigations
By The Week US Published
-
Venezuelan deportees: Locked up for tattoos?
Feature A former pro soccer player was deported after U.S. authorities claimed his tattoo proved he belonged to a Venezuelan gang
By The Week US Published
-
Trump 'not joking' about unconstitutional 3rd term
Speed Read The president seems to be serious about seeking a third term in 2028
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The JFK files: the truth at last?
In The Spotlight More than 64,000 previously classified documents relating the 1963 assassination of John F. Kennedy have been released by the Trump administration
By The Week Staff Published
-
Why does Donald Trump want Greenland?
The Explainer Trump is not the only US president who has tried to gain control of Greenland
By The Week UK Published
-
What dangers does the leaked Signal chat expose the US to?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION The White House's ballooning group chat scandal offered a masterclass in what not to say when prying eyes might be watching
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump sets 25% tariffs on auto imports
Speed Read The White House says the move will increase domestic manufacturing. But the steep import taxes could also harm the US auto industry.
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Even authoritarian regimes need a measure of public support — the consent of at least some of the governed'
instant opinion 'Opinion, comment and editorials of the day'
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published