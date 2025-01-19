Austria's new government: poised to join Putin's gang

Opening for far-right Freedom Party would be a step towards 'the Putinisation of central Europe'

Herbert Kickl emerging from behind an upholstered red door in Vienna&#039;s Hofburg Palace
Herbert Kickl on his way out of Vienna's Hofburg Palace following talks with Austria's president, Alexander Van der Bellen, earlier this month
"Vienna could be about to get its first far-right leader since WWII," said Oliver Noyan on Politico (Brussels). Ever since Herbert Kickl's far-right Freedom Party edged a win in September's legislative elections with 29% of the vote, Austria's centrist politicians have tried to block Kickl from becoming chancellor. Last week, though, negotiations between those mainstream parties collapsed, and Kickl promptly "fired the starting gun" on coalition talks with the centre-right Austrian People's Party (ÖVP).

Kickl, whose party was founded by former Nazis, styles himself as the Volkskanzler ("People's Chancellor"), and has vowed to build a "Fortress Austria" by banning asylum seekers and "remigrating" those already in the country. It's a dark day for Austrian politics, said Michael Völker in Der Standard (Vienna), but mainstream parties like the ÖVP don't "have many options left". If the latest talks fail, there could be another election. Polls suggest the Freedom Party could do even better next time round.

