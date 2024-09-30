What does far-right election victory mean for Austria?
The anti-migrant Freedom Party 'downplays its Nazi past' but has 'deep roots' in Austrian politics
The far-right has won the most votes in an Austrian election for the first time since the Nazi era, as the pro-Kremlin, anti-Islam Freedom Party (FPÖ) beat the ruling centre-right People's Party (ÖVP).
FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl told supporters in Vienna that it was a "piece of history that we have written together today". The party, founded by former Nazis just a decade after the end of the Second World War, won 29.2% of the votes. ÖVP came second with 26.5%.
The Social Democratic Party finished with 21%, the worst result in its history, while the ÖVP's junior coalition partner, the Greens, suffered a big drop in support, coming fifth with 8.3%.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Turnout was high, with nearly 80% of eligible Austrians voting. "The results today couldn't have been clearer," said Kickl, who has insisted that his party should lead the next government.
What did the commentators say?
By "profiting from a rightwing surge in many parts of Europe and taking Hungary's Viktor Orbán as a model", the FPÖ has successfully "capitalised on fears around migration, asylum and crime", said The Guardian. These fears were "heightened by the August cancellation of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna over an alleged Islamist terror plot".
But the party had seen a "huge leap in support since the last election in 2019, a result of "mounting inflation, tepid economic growth and lingering resentment over strict government measures during Covid".
The results represent a "remarkable comeback" for the FPÖ, which was "humiliated" five years ago, during its coalition with the ÖVP. Heinz-Christian Strache, vice-chancellor and chairman of the FPÖ at the time, was caught on camera pledging government contracts to a woman pretending to be the niece of a Russian oligarch. The so-called "Ibiza-gate" scandal led to Strache's resignation and the collapse of the coalition.
Although the party "downplays its Nazi past and seeks to portray itself as an anti-establishment alternative to the mainstream centre right and left", it "regularly uses antisemitic fascist tropes to stir its base" said Politico. The FPÖ ran on an overtly "anti-foreigner platform" in this election, vowing to "erect a 'Fortress Austria' to keep out migrants". Kickl also promised voters that should his party win, he would serve as their Volkskanzler – "people's chancellor" – the same term once used by Adolf Hitler.
And a reminder of "the depth of the party's affinity for a Third Reich aesthetic" was provided this weekend at the funeral of a long-serving FPÖ politician, "where mourners sent off their comrade by singing an SS anthem". Such "excesses" will make it difficult for the FPÖ to build a coalition, "but not impossible", said Politico.
The FPÖ's success echoes far-right gains in countries like Italy, the Netherlands and Germany. But unlike parties such as Germany's AfD, which was "formed in reaction to Eurozone policies in 2013", the FPÖ has "deep roots" in Austrian politics, and has "held power at a federal level three times, in coalition with other groupings, making it one of just a few far-right parties in Europe to have done so", said CNN.
What next?
The FPÖ fell short of an outright majority, meaning it will need coalition partners to govern. While most centrist parties have ruled out working with the far right, the ÖVP hasn’t dismissed the possibility, "as it has twice in the past in taboo-breaking alliances at the national level", said The Guardian.
However, Chancellor Karl Nehammer has made it clear that Kickl becoming chancellor is a "non-starter". This sets up "a potential showdown in which the FPÖ would have to either jettison Kickl or take a backseat in government to win the ÖVP’s support".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.
-
'Young men in US keep falling behind'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sense check: Haider Ackermann
Fashion designer Haider Ackermann, creative director at Tom Ford, shares some of the sights, soungs and sensations that shape his world
By Felix Bischof Published
-
Glass act: the story of the champagne coupe
Celebrating the charm of the champagne coupe, the classiest glass of them all
By Simon Mills Published
-
Japan's ruling party picks next prime minister
Speed Read Former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba is on track to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Can Israel fund a war on two fronts?
Today's Big Question Benjamin Netanyahu says he won't back down against Hezbollah, but analysts suggest his economy can't take it
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published
-
Has Russia's nuclear saber-rattling lost its edge?
Today's Big Question Kremlin worries repeated nuke threats have lost their potency
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
US, allies push 21-day Israel-Lebanon cease-fire
Speed Read The United States, France and other European and Arab nations are scrambling to prevent a full-scale war
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Who controls Lebanon?
Today's Big Question Confronting Hezbollah would be an 'automatic recipe for civil war' within the highly sectarian state
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
What might be next for Trump if he loses the 2024 election?
Today's Big Question The former president has said he will likely not run again in 2028
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How a kidnapped pilot put Free Papua movement in the spotlight
Under the Radar New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens was held for 19 months, drawing international attention to violent insurgency in Indonesia
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
How much support does Hezbollah have in Lebanon?
Today's Big Question 'Political and social powerhouse' is backed along sectarian lines, though all sides are likely to rally behind the group should war with Israel break out
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published