Biden tackles campus protests, deplores 'chaos'

What happened

President Joe Biden offered his first public remarks Thursday on the ongoing college campus protests over Israel's war in Gaza, striking a balance between safeguarding free speech and deploring unlawful behavior. Biden's unscheduled remarks followed days of criticism over his relative silence as hundreds of students have been arrested during increasingly fraught, and occasionally violent, confrontations with police and counterdemonstrators.

Who said what

Students have a "right to protest but not a right to cause chaos," Biden said. The protests, along with what many have seen as heavy-handed responses from universities and local law enforcement, "put to the test two fundamental American principles": free speech rights and the rule of law. "Both must be upheld," he said.



Biden also rejected Republican calls to send in National Guard troops to quell the unrest. Some Democrats had been "frustrated" by Biden's "reluctance to speak out" and "pressed him to publicly address the campus uprisings," The New York Times said. Biden has "walked a careful line of denouncing antisemitism while supporting young Americans' right to protest and trying to limit longer-term political damage," Reuters said.

What next?

Biden will deliver his "most extensive remarks on antisemitism" at next week's Holocaust memorial ceremony, Haaretz said.