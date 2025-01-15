Biden removes Cuba from terrorism blacklist
The move is likely to be reversed by the incoming Trump administration, as it was Trump who first put Cuba on the terrorism blacklist in his first term
What happened
President Joe Biden informed Congress Tuesday he was removing Cuba from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism and easing other sanctions on the island nation.
An hour after Biden's announcement, Cuba said President Miguel Díaz-Canel had agreed to "gradually" release 553 prisoners following talks with Pope Francis. U.S. officials suggested the two decisions were linked.
Who said what
Biden's last-minute moves are the "latest in a series of conflicting U.S. approaches to Cuba by different administrations," The New York Times said. President-elect Donald Trump put Cuba on the terrorism blacklist "in the final hours of his first term," Reuters said, cutting Havana off from international banking and leading to a "deep economic crisis" that "stoked a record-breaking exodus off the island" and mostly to the U.S.
Biden officials have "long acknowledged there has been little justification for Cuba's presence on a list that will now include only North Korea, Iran and Syria," The Washington Post said. An administration official said a recent policy review had found "no credible evidence" of "ongoing support by Cuba for international terrorism."
What next?
Trump has "filled his team with officials hawkish on Cuba," so Biden's Cuba detente is "not likely to last," CNN said.
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
