Biden removes Cuba from terrorism blacklist

The move is likely to be reversed by the incoming Trump administration, as it was Trump who first put Cuba on the terrorism blacklist in his first term

Cubans wearing American-themed apparel
Cuba's addition to the terrorism list led to an economic crisis that 'stoked a record-breaking exodus off the island,' mostly to the U.S.
(Image credit: Yamil Lage / AFP via Getty Images)
What happened

President Joe Biden informed Congress Tuesday he was removing Cuba from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism and easing other sanctions on the island nation.

