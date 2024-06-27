Bolivia general arrested after coup attempt

Gen. Juan José Zúñiga led what appeared to be a bid to unseat President Luis Arce

Former Bolivian Gen. Juan José Zúñiga
The coup attempt came amid an economic crisis exacerbated by tensions between Arce and ex-president Evo Morales
What happened

Former Bolivian military commander Gen. Juan José Zúñiga was arrested Wednesday night after leading what appeared to be a short-lived bid to unseat President Luis Arce. Zúñiga led soldiers and armored vehicles into La Paz's central Plaza Murillo and tried to occupy the presidential palace, but the soldiers pulled back after a newly installed army commander ordered them to return to their barracks.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

