Braverman out, Cameron in: Rishi Sunak's 'shock' reshuffle

Suella Braverman has been sacked from her role as home secretary and removed from government entirely as Rishi Sunak begins a major cabinet reshuffle.

Braverman promised to "say more in due course" following her dismissal, which came after a weekend of speculation about whether she could hang on to her role. Many No. 10 watchers predicted that the prime minister would "axe the home secretary imminently", said the Financial Times (FT) – a move confirmed by Downing Street shortly before 9am this morning.

Shortly afterwards, James Cleverly, the former foreign secretary, was announced as Braverman's replacement.

And in a "shock" return to government, said Politico, David Cameron will be Britain's new foreign secretary, marking "the first post-war example of a former prime minister serving in a successor’s cabinet since the 1970s", when Conservative Alec Douglas-Home was named foreign secretary in Ted Heath’s government.

The relationship between No. 10 and and the Home Office had been growing increasingly acrimonious after Braverman "infuriated" Sunak by writing an article accusing the police of bias in policing demonstrations, said the FT. In an unusual admission, Sunak's spokesperson said the controversial article was "not cleared" by No. 10 before being published in The Times last week.

Sunak came under further pressure after "violent clashes between police and right-wing groups erupted on the streets'' on Armistice Day, the newspaper continued. On Sunday, Braverman "doubled down" on her criticism of a pro-Palestine march – joined by at least 300,000 people – "even though most arrests were linked to a far-right counter-protest" which saw "violent scuffles" near the Cenotaph.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, she said the pro-Palestinian demonstration in London had seen "sick" and "inflammatory" and featured "clearly criminal chants, placards and paraphernalia".

Today's sacking marks the second time that Braverman has lost her job as home secretary, after she resigned from Liz Truss's government for breaking the ministerial code. She was reappointed less than a week later when Sunak took over as PM.

Sunak "risks a revolt on the right", said Katy Balls in The Guardian, having axed Braverman at an "incendiary time" for the government, with a Supreme Court ruling on the legality of the Rwanda scheme expected next week.

But some believe Braverman was "actively trying to get sacked", added Balls. Now, she is free to position herself "for the post-defeat leadership contest as a change candidate untainted by government decisions".