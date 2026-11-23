Brexit led to “a decade of drift, too much division, low growth in the economy and higher prices in the shops”, said Andy Burnham on Friday.

Before his speech at the UK-EU summit in Brussels, the prime minister agreed a “reset” deal with the EU that will ease checks on British food and drink exports, relink carbon-emissions trading schemes, and establish a youth experience programme that will allow 100,000 young people from either side to live and work in each other’s countries for up to three years. The deal will boost the UK economy by £17 billion, Burnham claimed.

But Nigel Farage’s full-throated reaction suggests domestic costs to come. The Reform UK leader declared the referendum debate reopened, and said his response to anyone asking if he still has the energy to fight is: “Will someone in this room please hold my jacket?”

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There are “many merits” to the reset agreement, said The Sunday Times’ editorial board, but “there remain uncomfortable questions”. Burnham’s “pro-European narrative” risks distracting us from our “more intractable problems”: ballooning welfare bills, poor economic growth and “the parlous state of Britain’s defences”.

The prime minister’s “studied ambiguity” on the future UK-EU relationship could refuel “the deeply divisive debates” of the referendum, risking the country “descending once again into the internecine warfare” that so “poisoned public life” a decade ago. We are “still paying the price” for the “extraordinary damage” that inflicted on the public’s trust in politicians. The last thing we need is “another prolonged and polarising argument” about our relationship with Europe.

Actually, Burnham is right to “reopen a national debate” and to put “the option” of rejoining “back on the table”, said Paul Taylor of the European Policy Centre in The Guardian. But reactions to this summit have shown that the “toxic British politics” around any such move haven’t gone away. Farage has talked of “a betrayal” of the referendum vote, while Kemi Badenoch’s accusation that the reset deal was unfair to the UK is “a telling indicator of the epic battles over money” to come. At the summit itself, the “inability to resolve relatively simple issues”, such as how much young Europeans would pay to attend UK universities, gives us “a taste of what lies ahead” should we decide to apply to rejoin.

That row over tuition fees “soured the summit”, said the Financial Times. EU diplomats “dug in on politically sensitive issues” in “often testy meetings”. Ministerial colleagues say Burnham now recognises not just the domestic risks but also the “perilous nature” of negotiating with an EU that “holds most of the cards”. He’s restricted by the “red lines” in Labour’s 2024 election manifesto, while Brussels hasn’t shifted from its “no cherry-picking” mantra. Burnham has “unleashed a debate that he cannot now contain” – even if he insists these matters will be put to the British people at the next election.

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This “fake” reset – netting us a paltry “few extra quid” – might pay off for Burnham at the ballot box, said Tim Stanley in The Telegraph. At the next election, Labour can “monopolise the Remain base”, attracting both Green and Lib Dem voters, while Leavers are split between the Tories and Reform. Burnham only needs 35% to win a parliamentary majority. Basically, Britain is about to be “dragged back through the nightmare of the Brexit debate” simply for the purpose of “saving Labour’s bacon”.

What next?

Burnham has said the reset deal will clear the way for months of “brainstorming” on future relations with the bloc, ahead of another EU summit expected late next year.

But “the big-picture problem” remains, said Stephen Bush in the Financial Times. The longer the UK remains outside the EU, “the more both sides will change”. The EU will continue to regulate in its own UK-free interests, with the Britain increasingly missing out on possible benefits and the chance to veto downsides. It will only become “more painful to fix the damage of Brexit” – a conundrum only solvable once Britain’s left and right agree that rejoining is worth it. And that’s “something we are some distance from today”.