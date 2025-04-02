Detentions and hostile treatment: is it safe to visit the US?

Spate of interrogations and deportations at US border threatens tourism

An ICE agent monitors hundreds of asylum seekers being processed
'Permanent chilling effect': detentions by US border guards is alarming overseas travellers
(Image credit: David Dee Delgado / Getty Images)
By
published

There's been a sharp decline in tourists visiting America – as people confront the US administration's draconian new visa requirements and witness a series of travellers being detained and deported.

Official US statistics for overseas visitors show a 2.4% drop in February – the first full month of Donald Trump's second presidential term – compared with the same time last year.

