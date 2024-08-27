Does Labour have a cronyism problem?

Labour accused of creating a 'chumocracy by stealth' through civil service appointments

Keir Starmer
Starmer promised change in Whitehall, vowing an end to 'Tory sleaze'
By
published

Labour is facing allegations of cronyism after appointing several of its backers to prominent civil service roles.

Ian Corfield, a former banker who has donated over £20,000 to Labour politicians, including £5,000 to Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves, was appointed to a Treasury post after the Civil Service Commission approved an "exception" to the usual requirement of fair and open competition for the role. But the regulator "was reportedly not told of his financial contributions to the party", said The Times. Corfield has now stepped down and become a temporary, unpaid Treasury adviser.

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

