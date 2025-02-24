Donald Trump: the president who would be king

White House staff appear to have welcomed the president's 'kingly pretensions'

The White House&#039;s official X account retweets Donald Trump&#039;s message – together with a mocked-up front page similar to a Time magazine cover
The official White House X account posted a mock-up magazine cover featuring Trump complete with crown
Founding Father George Washington viewed the notion that he should be the US' first monarch "with abhorrence". The 47th president, however, seems to have no such reluctance when it comes to having a crown placed on his head.

In a post on his Truth Social site this week about forcing the suspension of a congestion charge pilot scheme in New York City, Donald Trump finished with a triumphant: "LONG LIVE THE KING!"

