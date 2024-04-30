'Can we — the people who have bought so much already — really keep buying more?'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Will Americans ever get sick of cheap junk?'
Amanda Mull in The Atlantic
America's closets and junk drawers "overfloweth," says Amanda Mull. "Maybe, one day, buying cheap stuff as a form of entertainment will run afoul" of a shared awareness that rampant consumerism is hurting our stressed planet. "People might begin to feel ashamed" about buying things they don't "really want as a salve for stress or boredom." But if we're waiting for "wastefulness to become uncool" we appear to have a long way to go before reaching "peak stuff."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Why US aid to Ukraine is still in jeopardy'
Max Boot in The Washington Post
Congress' passage of $61 billion in long-delayed Ukraine aid eased a "collective freakout" by U.S. allies, says Max Boot. Former President Donald Trump had deepened their concern by threatening to "let Russia 'do whatever the hell they want' to NATO members" spending too little on defense. But it would be a "major mistake" to think the bill's approval means U.S. allies "don't need to pursue greater strategic autonomy." The U.S. still could turn "its back on the world."
'Biden's plan for unaffordable housing'
The Wall Street Journal editorial board
President Joe Biden insists he's making "housing more affordable," says The Wall Street Journal editorial board. But the Department of Housing and Urban Development plans to mandate "costly new energy standards for new homes insured by the Federal Housing Administration" that the National Association of Home Builders says "can add as much as $31,000 to the price of a new home." If Biden really wants to help, he should stop imposing "burdensome climate rules."
'The media's shameful coverage of the college anti-war protests'
Alex Shephard in The New Republic
The real reason for the college anti-war protests is getting "obscured" by the focus on crackdowns and allegations of antisemitism, says Alex Shephard. Yes, young people want their schools to "cut financial and academic ties with Israel" and are "overwhelmingly unhappy with the White House's handling of Israel's military campaign in Gaza." But pro-Palestinian students are risking arrest and expulsion because of their "clear moral outrage over the tens of thousands of civilians killed in Gaza."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Harold Maass is a contributing editor at The Week. He has been writing for The Week since the 2001 debut of the U.S. print edition and served as editor of TheWeek.com when it launched in 2008. Harold started his career as a newspaper reporter in South Florida and Haiti. He has previously worked for a variety of news outlets, including The Miami Herald, ABC News and Fox News, and for several years wrote a daily roundup of financial news for The Week and Yahoo Finance.
-
Daniel Wallace's 5 favorite books that should not be forgotten
Feature The author recommends works by Italo Calvino, Evan S. Connell, and more
By The Week US Published
-
6 picturesque homes in Arizona
Feature Featuring a glass elevator in Sedona and a grotto waterfall in Paradise Valley
By The Week Staff Published
-
Coming to America
Opinion Why the melting pot should be a source of national pride
By Theunis Bates Published
-
Columbia begins suspending Gaza war protesters
Speed Read The students are potentially barred from campus buildings and finals and ineligible to graduate in May
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Summer Lee, the Pennsylvania 'squad' member who beat back a primary challenge
In the Spotlight Lee is the first Black woman ever elected to Congress from the Keystone State
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Presidential debates are more performance art than actual ways to inform'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Trump, DeSantis meet for first time since primary
Speed Read The former president and the Florida governor have seemingly mended their rivalry
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Horror stories of women having to carry nonviable fetuses'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Justices set to punt on Trump immunity case
Speed Read Conservative justices signaled support for Trump's protection from criminal charges
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Biden is smart to keep the border-security pressure on'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Ukraine using covert US long-range missiles
Speed Read The weapons are part of a $1 billion Ukraine aid package
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published