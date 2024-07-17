'On too many elite campuses, little seems to have changed'

'Will Jewish students be safe this fall?'

Jason L. Riley at The Wall Street Journal

"Old habits die hard," says Jason L. Riley, and it "isn't clear that Jewish students returning to campus in the fall will feel any safer than they did in the spring, when buildings were occupied, property was destroyed, classes were held remotely, and graduation ceremonies were canceled." Colleges are "making a show of addressing antisemitism, but they're also equivocating." Students "disrupting classes, threatening fellow students and calling for the genocide of Jews isn't protected speech."

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'JD Vance keeps selling his soul. He's got plenty of buyers.'

Ed Simon at The New York Times

A brand of striving "so strong that it compels Faustus to sell what is most essential to him, must lie somewhere in the makeup of Sen. J.D. Vance," says Ed Simon. While "all politicians are ambitious," there is "something particularly noxious about Mr. Vance's posturing, which exceeds the run-of-the-mill Machiavellian self-interestedness that characterizes politics." Vance, a "possible heir to the MAGA movement," is also an "infernal creation of the powerful liberals who championed his writing and elevated his platform."

Read more

'Shannen Doherty was painted as a bad-girl "Veronica" stereotype. She deserved better.'

Rhonda Garelick at the Los Angeles Times

Shannen Doherty "represented a bit of reverse typecasting," says Rhonda Garelick. She "developed an off-camera 'bad girl' reputation" that was a "classic example of how much pop culture relies on stories of good and bad girls." This was "just a small part of a much larger, more profound narrative about heaven and hell, sin and morality." Doherty should be "seen as worthy of redemption, or better still, to be worthy of a more complex, honest and human narrative."

Read more

'Azerbaijan ethnically cleansed Armenians. It should pay a price.'

Thomas Becker at Newsweek

Azerbaijan's 2023 attack on Nagorno-Karabakh was "not merely a regional issue but a profound violation of human rights that demands global action," says Thomas Becker. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is "constantly ratcheting up vitriolic rhetoric and aggressive action against Armenians." The world "can begin redeeming itself by holding Azerbaijan to account," which would "not only constitute justice but would be critical to avoid incentivizing bad-faith players in the world ecosystem from carrying out other atrocities."

Read more