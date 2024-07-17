'On too many elite campuses, little seems to have changed'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Will Jewish students be safe this fall?'
Jason L. Riley at The Wall Street Journal
"Old habits die hard," says Jason L. Riley, and it "isn't clear that Jewish students returning to campus in the fall will feel any safer than they did in the spring, when buildings were occupied, property was destroyed, classes were held remotely, and graduation ceremonies were canceled." Colleges are "making a show of addressing antisemitism, but they're also equivocating." Students "disrupting classes, threatening fellow students and calling for the genocide of Jews isn't protected speech."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'JD Vance keeps selling his soul. He's got plenty of buyers.'
Ed Simon at The New York Times
A brand of striving "so strong that it compels Faustus to sell what is most essential to him, must lie somewhere in the makeup of Sen. J.D. Vance," says Ed Simon. While "all politicians are ambitious," there is "something particularly noxious about Mr. Vance's posturing, which exceeds the run-of-the-mill Machiavellian self-interestedness that characterizes politics." Vance, a "possible heir to the MAGA movement," is also an "infernal creation of the powerful liberals who championed his writing and elevated his platform."
'Shannen Doherty was painted as a bad-girl "Veronica" stereotype. She deserved better.'
Rhonda Garelick at the Los Angeles Times
Shannen Doherty "represented a bit of reverse typecasting," says Rhonda Garelick. She "developed an off-camera 'bad girl' reputation" that was a "classic example of how much pop culture relies on stories of good and bad girls." This was "just a small part of a much larger, more profound narrative about heaven and hell, sin and morality." Doherty should be "seen as worthy of redemption, or better still, to be worthy of a more complex, honest and human narrative."
'Azerbaijan ethnically cleansed Armenians. It should pay a price.'
Thomas Becker at Newsweek
Azerbaijan's 2023 attack on Nagorno-Karabakh was "not merely a regional issue but a profound violation of human rights that demands global action," says Thomas Becker. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is "constantly ratcheting up vitriolic rhetoric and aggressive action against Armenians." The world "can begin redeeming itself by holding Azerbaijan to account," which would "not only constitute justice but would be critical to avoid incentivizing bad-faith players in the world ecosystem from carrying out other atrocities."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Menendez convicted of bribery, fraud, and extortion
Speed Read The New Jersey Democratic Senator was found guilty in a federal corruption trial
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
The Democrats 'resigned to a second Trump presidency'
Talking Points Did the assassination attempt end Biden's election chances?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Macron accepts French PM's resignation
Speed Read Gabriel Attal and his government have resigned
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Venezuela election: first vote in a decade offers hope to poverty-stricken nation
The Explainer Nicolás Maduro agreed to 'free and fair' vote but poor polling and threat of prosecution pushes disputed leader to desperate methods
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
'Retail therapy is real'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Is Trump's attempted assassination a reckoning for the Secret Service?
Today's Big Question The incident is widely being described as a massive failure by the agency
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Trump taps Ohio Sen. JD Vance as VP pick
Speed Read Vance, who once called Trump "America's Hitler," is now among his most vocal defenders
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
How could J.D. Vance impact the special relationship?
Today's Big Question Trump's hawkish pick for VP said UK is the first 'truly Islamist country' with a nuclear weapon
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Are down-ticket Democrats doomed?
Talking Points President Joe Biden's refusal to step back from his reelection campaign has some local Democrats wondering if their own races are in trouble — but not everyone is worried
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Texas' anti-porn crusade is gaining traction
Under the Radar Attorney General Ken Paxton's push to purge cyberporn from Texas is becoming a model for other red states with similar agendas
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump's attempted assassination becomes a potent political force in a single striking image
In The Spotlight Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci may have captured the most consequential photograph of 21st century politics
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published