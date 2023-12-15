EU approves Ukraine membership talks after Hungary's Orbán steps outside for coffee

The European Union agreed Thursday to open accession talks with Ukraine, in a boost to Kyiv and a blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin, but failed to approve 50 billion euros ($54 billion) in aid to Ukraine after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán vetoed the money. The EU also approved membership talks for Ukraine's neighbor Moldova and accepted Georgia as a candidate for joining the bloc.

Orbán, Putin's closest ally inside the EU, had threatened to block Ukraine's membership bid from advancing as well. But in a surprise move, he stepped outside the room to allow the other 26 EU leaders to approve Kyiv's upgrade to accession talks unanimously, as required under EU rules. That was German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's idea, Politico reported. "About three hours into deadlocked discussions," Scholz suggested that Orbán "grab a coffee outside the room, perhaps," and the Hungarian leader, already wavering in his opposition, agreed.



Orbán said on social media Thursday night that he had vetoed the funds to Ukraine and still disagreed with "this bad decision" on membership negotiations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — fresh off a disappointing trip to Washington, where Republicans refused to relent on blocking military aid without domestic concessions — celebrated the vote. "This is a victory for Ukraine. A victory for all of Europe. A victory that motivates, inspires and strengthens," he said on X, formerly Twitter. "History is made by those who don't get tired of fighting for freedom."

Ukraine and Moldova applied for EU membership after Russia invaded Ukraine. Putin has reacted poorly to previous efforts by Ukraine to move closer to Europe.

Ukraine is years away from gaining EU membership, and Orbán's advisers suggested he will throw up roadblocks later in the process. European Council President Charles Michel hailed the "historic moment" at an early Friday news conference and said the leaders would reconvene in "early January" to try again on the EU budget and Ukraine aid. If Hungary continues to stand in the way, "we have various tools in our toolbox to ensure that we deliver on our political promises," he added.

Ukraine, which is running low on ammunition and other military tools to continue fighting Russian invaders, "can withstand a small delay in the approval of the funds," The New York Times reports. The Senate still plans to work toward an agreement for aid to Ukraine and Israel, but the House has adjourned for the rest of the year.