FBI Director Christopher Wray to step down for Trump
The president-elect planned to fire Wray so he could install loyalist Kash Patel
What happened
FBI Director Christopher Wray said Wednesday he will step down at the end of President Joe Biden's term, seven years into his 10-year tenure. President-elect Donald Trump had vowed to fire Wray if he did not step aside, so he could install loyalist Kash Patel.
Who said what
Resigning is the "best way to avoid dragging the bureau deeper into the fray, while reinforcing the values and principles that are so important to how we do our work," Wray said at an FBI town hall. The gathered employees gave him a "standing ovation and some people were seen crying," CNN said. Trump called Wray's decision "a great day for America."
Wray is now the "second straight FBI director driven out by Trump," Reuters said. Appointed in 2017 after Trump fired James Comey, Wray has stalwartly steered the FBI through "one of the most consequential and tumultuous periods" in its history, The New York Times said. His "apparent successor," Patel, could not be more different," vowing to fire FBI leadership, "empty its headquarters and root out the president-elect's perceived enemies."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
When Wray steps down, presumably on Jan. 20, Deputy Director Paul Abbate "will likely take the helm of the bureau for several months before his own long-planned retirement in April," The Wall Street Journal said. "It remains unclear when — or if — Patel would secure Senate confirmation for the post."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Ballet Shoes: 'magnificent' show 'never puts a foot wrong'
The Week Recommends Stage adaptation of Noel Streatfeild's much-loved children's novel is a Christmas treat
By The Week UK Published
-
Black Doves: Keira Knightley stars in 'gleeful' spy thriller
The Week Recommends Entertaining Netflix series is a 'crash-bang helter-skelter ride' that gets better every episode
By The Week UK Published
-
Merchant Ivory: 'Splendid' documentary explores adaptations of classic literature
The Week Recommends Celebration of films produced by Ismail Merchant and directed by James Ivory is 'brisk, gossipy and insightful'
By The Week UK Published
-
What is Mitch McConnell's legacy?
Talking Point Moving on after a record-setting run as Senate GOP leader
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'A man's sense of himself is often tied to having a traditionally masculine, physical job'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Inside Trump's billionaire Cabinet
The Explainer Is the government ready for a Trump administration stacked with some of the wealthiest people in the world?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Netanyahu takes the stand in corruption trial
Speed Read He is Israel's first sitting leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
News overload
Opinion Too much breaking news is breaking us
By Theunis Bates Published
-
The far-right conspiracy conduit who will be Trump's information gatekeeper
In the Spotlight How Natalie Harp rose from obscurity to trusted Trump aide
By David Faris Published
-
Trump talks pardoning Jan. 6 rioters, jailing rivals
Speed Read On NBC's "Meet the Press," the president-elect said he would pardon Capitol rioters and end constitutionally guaranteed "birthright" citizenship
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Syria's Assad flees to Russia as rebels take Damascus
Speed Read Ousted Syrian leader Bashar Assad fled to Moscow after rebels' takeover ended his family's 54-year rule
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published