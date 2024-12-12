FBI Director Christopher Wray to step down for Trump

The president-elect planned to fire Wray so he could install loyalist Kash Patel

FBI Director Christopher Wray
Wray is now the 'second FBI director driven out by Trump'
(Image credit: Chris Kleponis / AFP via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
What happened

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Wednesday he will step down at the end of President Joe Biden's term, seven years into his 10-year tenure. President-elect Donald Trump had vowed to fire Wray if he did not step aside, so he could install loyalist Kash Patel.

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

