Why are federal judges criticizing SCOTUS?
Supreme Court issues Trump case rulings 'with little explanation'
The work of judging was once simple: The Supreme Court would set rulings and lower court judges would follow its precedents. That pattern has been upended in the Trump administration, sparking a conflict between federal judges and the high court.
Lower court judges are "frustrated" with the Supreme Court and its handling of cases involving Trump, said NBC News. They say a pattern has emerged: Courts take on cases against Trump. Judges "painstakingly research the law" and often rule against the administration, which appeals to the high court, which in turn makes emergency "shadow docket" rulings "with little to no explanation." Lower court judges say that vagueness leaves them in the dark about how they are supposed to apply law. The Supreme Court is supposed to give "well-reasoned, bright-line guidance" to lower courts, an anonymous judge said to NBC, but now rulings often come with "breathtaking speed" and "minimal explanation."
Some judges compare the Supreme Court's approach to Trump cases to Calvinball, the "fictional game without rules," said Axios. They echo Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who last month suggested her colleagues follow precisely one rule in their jurisprudence: "This administration always wins."
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What did the commentators say?
The Supreme Court has been using a "shadow docket" to make its rulings "increasingly often," said Mark Guzelian at Harvard Political Review. Those decisions come "without oral arguments or a formal signed opinion with legal reasoning," as opposed to "merit docket" decisions" in which the court is transparent about its reasoning so that lower court judges can apply the law. That "presents dangers to the future of the law in the United States," and "could have the unintended effect of decreasing confidence in an already unpopular Supreme Court."
Lower courts are "never free to defy" the Supreme Court's rulings, said Justice Neil Gorsuch in a recent case. But high court justices are handing down "thinly (or entirely un-)explained rulings" and expecting lower court judges to "read their minds," said Steve Vladeck at One First. The court "doesn't have to provide full-throated explanations" of its rulings. But it leaves lower courts vulnerable at a time Trump and his allies direct "heated rhetoric" at any judge who makes a ruling "even slightly adverse to the federal government."
What next?
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh last week acknowledged that the high court's reasoning "isn't always so clear," said Politico. The process of reaching consensus on the nine-member court "can lead to a lack of clarity in the law and can lead to some confusion, at times," Kavanaugh said at a judicial conference. "We're always trying to do better."
One problem is that shadow docket rulings "become binding precedent," said Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law, at ABA Journal. There will always be a need for the court to issue emergency rulings. But those cases should not serve as a guide to the lower courts. Shadow docket cases "should be fully heard before becoming binding precedent."
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
September 8 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday’s political cartoons include Donald Trump booed at the U.S. Open, a hidden message in the Epstein Files and a new bird in Florida
-
How to see more of The Week's stories on Google
How to Add The Week as a preferred source to get more of our award-winning coverage
-
Pope Leo canonizes first millennial saint
Speed Read Two young Italians, Carlo Acutis and Pier Giorgio Frassati, were elevated to sainthood
-
South Korea to fetch workers detained in Georgia raid
Speed Read More than 300 South Korean workers detained in an immigration raid at a Hyundai plant will be released
-
Why are Trump's health rumors about more than just presidential fitness?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION Extended absences and unexplained bruises have raised concerns about both his well-being and his administration's transparency
-
DC sues Trump to end Guard 'occupation'
Speed Read D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb argues that the unsolicited military presence violates the law
-
White House defends boat strike as legal doubts mount
Speed Read Experts say there was no legal justification for killing 11 alleged drug-traffickers
-
Can US tourism survive Trump's policies?
Today's Big Question The tourist economy is 'heading in the wrong direction'
-
Court hands Harvard a win in Trump funding battle
Speed Read The Trump administration was ordered to restore Harvard's $2 billion in research grants
-
Can Trump put his tariffs on stronger legal footing?
Today's Big Question Appeals court says 'emergency' tariffs are improper
-
Trump: Taking over the private sector?
Feature Donald Trump has secured a 10% stake in Intel using funds from the Biden-era CHIPS Act