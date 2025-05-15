Gabbard fires intelligence chiefs after Venezuela report

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has fired the top two officials leading the National Intelligence Council

'Whatever the administration is trying to protect, it's not our national security'
What happened

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard Wednesday removed the top two officials at the National Intelligence Council, weeks after the council published an assessment that undercut President Donald Trump's legal rationale for using the wartime Alien Enemies Act to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members without due process.



