Trump blames Biden for tariffs-linked contraction

The US economy shrank 0.3% in the first three months of 2025, the Commerce Department reported

President Donald Trump
'Maybe the children will have to have two dolls instead of 30 dolls' at Christmas, Trump said
(Image credit: Ken Cedeno / UPI / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The U.S. economy shrank 0.3% in the first three months of 2025, its first contraction in three years, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. President Donald Trump repeatedly blamed his predecessor, Joe Biden, for the disappointing GDP number and urged Americans to "be patient" and let his steep tariffs kick in.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

