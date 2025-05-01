Trump blames Biden for tariffs-linked contraction
The US economy shrank 0.3% in the first three months of 2025, the Commerce Department reported
What happened
The U.S. economy shrank 0.3% in the first three months of 2025, its first contraction in three years, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. President Donald Trump repeatedly blamed his predecessor, Joe Biden, for the disappointing GDP number and urged Americans to "be patient" and let his steep tariffs kick in.
Who said what
"This is Biden's Stock Market, not Trump's," Trump said on social media after markets plummeted on the GDP news. The downturn "has nothing to do with tariffs." He later told reporters that "this is Biden's economy because we took over on Jan. 20." But Biden left office with the economy "on a strong footing" after three years of solid growth, The Wall Street Journal said. The "main driver of the first-quarter contraction was Trump's trade war."
Wednesday's economic data wasn't all "doom and gloom," CNN said. Although consumer spending fell and prices rose, businesses "actually stepped up their spending," probably to "get ahead of any expected price increases stemming from Trump's tariffs." The resulting surge in imports was a big factor in the GOP contraction.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Still, Trump was elected because "voters bought his argument that he could skillfully manage the economy" and "eradicate inflation," David Sanger said at The New York Times, so the negative GDP number was a "sharp political jolt as well as a blinking economic warning."
What next?
Wednesday's "backward-looking" economic data were "better than they look at first glance," Axios said, but the "forward-looking" indicators "are worse," suggesting "reasons to worry about what comes next." Thanks to Trump's trade war, Politico said, "fewer ships from Asia will enter West Coast ports" in the coming weeks and consumers will "face supply shortages, price increases and layoffs by summer."
"Well, maybe the children will have to have two dolls instead of 30 dolls" at Christmas, "and maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more than they would normally," Trump said at a Cabinet meeting Wednesday. But China is "having tremendous difficulty because their factories are not doing business."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
'The measles virus in Texas keeps spreading like, well, measles'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Today's political cartoons - May 1 2025
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - Trump blames Biden, the dangers of A.I., and more
-
The Week Junior celebrates it's 10th anniversary
Feature The Week Junior launches a range of initiatives including dinner conversation chat starters as part of 10th anniversary celebrations
-
Trump's crypto 'sea change' upends Washington's finances
In the Spotlight By embracing digital currency, the White House is clearing a path for a new era in dubious self-enrichment
-
'It is not enough to simply defend the status quo'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump says he could bring back Ábgego García but won't
Speed Read At a rally to mark his 100th day in office, the president doubled down on his unpopular immigration and economic policies
-
Canada's Liberals, Carney win national election
Speed Read The party of Prime Minister Mark Carney beat Conservative Pierre Poilievre thanks in part to Trump's trade war
-
A 'meltdown' at Hegseth's Pentagon
Feature The Defense Secretary is fighting to keep his job amid leaked Signal chats and staff turmoil
-
Reining in Iran: Talks instead of bombs
Feature Trump edges closer to a nuclear deal with Iran—but is it too similar to former President Barack Obama's pact?
-
Tariffs: The quest to bring back 'manly' jobs
Feature Trump's tariffs promise to revive working-class jobs, but today's labor market has moved on
-
Trump's 100-day approval ratings at historic low
Speed Read Americans appear to be wary of Trump's sweeping tariffs and handling of the economy