IMF sees slump from tariffs, Trump tries to calm markets

The International Monetary Fund predicts the U.S. and global economies will slow significantly due to the president's trade war

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office
'We are entering a new era as the global economic system that has operated for the last 80 years is being reset'
What happened

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Tuesday downgraded global growth forecasts, predicting that the U.S. and global economies will slow significantly due to President Donald Trump's trade war. Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent later boosted the slumping markets by suggesting the 145% tariffs on China will be temporary and walking back the president's threats to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

