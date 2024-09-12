Johnson pulls spending bill amid GOP revolt

House Speaker Mike Johnson called off a planned vote on a stopgap spending package as odds of government shutdown increase

House Speaker Mike Johnson walks through Congress
Democrats opposed Johnson's inclusion of a measure requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote
(Image credit: Bonnie Cash / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) abruptly called off a vote on a six-month stopgap spending package yesterday amid Republican opposition. The lack of votes from his own caucus and most Democrats raised the odds of a partial government shutdown at the end of the month.

