'America's adversaries don't share the dream of a nuclear-free world'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'The US needs more nukes. Biden finally gets that.'
Hal Brands at Bloomberg
While the Biden administration "once pledged to reduce the role of nuclear weapons in U.S. policy, now it acknowledges that those weapons will loom larger in years to come," says Hal Brands. The White House finally "admits that [America's] existing arsenal may not be enough." By the 2030s, the U.S.' nuclear arsenal "will have to be capable of destroying two very diverse, sizable great-power target sets" that will be "vital to the credibility of America's global defense posture."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'In calling out Trump, Harris finds her mission'
Jennifer Rubin at The Washington Post
When it comes to taking down Trump, the "most pointed, and arguably effective, denunciations have come from Vice President [Kamala] Harris," says Jennifer Rubin. "Perhaps we should have anticipated" that Harris "would lead the onslaught. But the ease with which she twists the knife is still eye-opening." The vice president is "making the persuasive case that voters should not consider [Trump] to be a legitimate candidate," and the White House "needs Harris to challenge Trump and MAGA followers' attacks."
'Crypto could stave off a US debt crisis'
Paul D. Ryan at The Wall Street Journal
To stem the U.S. national debt, we "might start by taking stablecoins seriously," says Paul D. Ryan. If this type of crypto "continues to grow, stablecoins could become one of the largest purchasers of U.S. government debt and a reliable source of new demand," and "their emergence as a mechanism for promoting the dollar couldn't be timelier." The U.S. "may need to find new ways to make the dollar more attractive. Dollar-backed stablecoins are one answer."
'How AI may become the new offshoring'
John Thornhill at the Financial Times
The "speed of take-up" for artificial intelligence "is stunning," but the "reasons for this acceleration are not hard to fathom," says John Thornhill. Instead of being a "discrete, relatively expensive, physical object," AI is "(mostly) free software that augments existing services." But it will take "five to 10 years to make the most of existing AI models," and "for that reason, we might see the emergence of alternative business models that can accelerate the process."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Tesla investors back Musk's $48B payday
Speed Read The company's shareholders approved a controversial compensation package for CEO Elon Musk
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump visits GOP Capitol Hill, trashes Milwaukee
Speed Read The presidential candidate made a series of odd comments while meeting with House and Senate Republicans
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Supreme Court rejects abortion pill challenge
Speed Read Access to mifepristone has been preserved, though some think it is only a temporary victory
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Why the Hunter Biden verdict isn't the slam dunk Republicans have been calling for
Talking Points After years of targeting the President's family amidst claims of a rigged justice system, some conservatives still aren't satisfied with the younger Biden's three felony convictions.
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Why does Trump talk about sharks so much?
The Explainer How to understand the former president's comments on one of nature's perfect killing machines
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'We must instead learn how to do better science faster'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Roads are a scarce good'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
What rights does Donald Trump lose as a felon?
In the Spotlight Trump is the first former president to ever be convicted of a felony
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Desegregation made a difference — but not enough of one'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How the UK's elections work
The Explainer Everything you need to know about the mad dash to the finish in the UK
By David Faris Published
-
Ukraine, Gaza and global security: what to expect from 50th G7 summit
The Explainer Italy's far-right PM takes centre stage as world leaders discuss array of geopolitical challenges
By The Week UK Published