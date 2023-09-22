'Hong Kong immigrants will make their mark like Windrush'
'125,000 Hong Kongers have come to the UK. Where are they?'
Cindy Yu for The Spectator
"In Britain, East Asians are a nearly invisible demographic," writes Cindy Yu in The Spectator. "Very few are represented on screen, in politics or at the head of major companies," she adds. "Yet, since more people have arrived from Hong Kong in the past three years than came from the Caribbean in the first ten years of the Windrush, that will change," says Yu. "There is no collective name for them yet, but they’ll make their mark in the UK just as the Windrush generation did."
'Lib Dems are looking like kingmakers again'
Patrick Maguire for The Times
"Of the 91 seats in which Lib Dems finished second in 2019, 80 are Tory-held, almost all of them in the south," writes Patrick Maguire in The Times. That means Ed Davey will speak at the Lib Dems conference "with one person in mind: a middle-aged Conservative voter in rural England". But Labour should be wary too as "Davey will criticise Starmer for failing to commit to electoral reform", which Maguire says could be "the announcement of his party's price tag in a hung parliament".
'Since the Queen died, I've struggled to see what the point is of the Royal Family any more. Is that wrong?'
Jan Moir for the Daily Mail
"Since the Queen died, I've struggled to see what the point is of the Royal Family any more. Is that wrong?" asks Jan Moir in the Daily Mail. "Look at the King and Queen in France this week," she adds. "If questions are raised about the value of their individual and collective roles within the UK, then the issue of their significance gets even more crucial when they venture abroad," Moir argues.
'Rupert Murdoch’s retirement marks the end of an era'
The Telegraph editorial board
"Although his media empire also includes TV channels, Rupert Murdoch has always been at heart a newspaper man," writes The Telegraph in its leader article. "People may balk at the brashness of some of Murdoch's papers or question the influence he exerted over politicians," the paper adds. "But like the newspaper barons of yore, he has been a towering figure in the British media and his decision to relinquish control of his firms after 70 years marks the end of an era."
Humanitarian purposes
Cartoons
By The Week Staff Published
Magazine printables - September 29, 2023
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - September 29, 2023
By The Week Staff Published
Rupert Murdoch steps down: a legacy of power and scandal
Talking Point Lachlan Murdoch succeeds his father as head of media empire
By Sorcha Bradley Published
Five key takeaways from 2023 by-elections
feature ‘Sweary Labour folk’ blame Ulez for Uxbridge shock but Tories are still ‘heading for drubbing’
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
Is Fox News abandoning DeSantis?
Today's Big Question
By Joel Mathis Published
Pros and cons of coalition governments
Pros and Cons Coalitions can turn ‘political consensus into reality’ but can also be weak and unstable
By The Week Staff Published
Fox News faces an existential challenge
Under the Radar Fox News is having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week
By Rafi Schwartz Published
Rupert Murdoch to be deposed in Dominion defamation case against Fox News
Speed Read
By Justin Klawans Published
What challenges will Liz Truss and King Charles’ relationship face?
In Depth The new monarch’s reign and Tory leader’s premiership are ‘inextricably’ linked
By Sorcha Bradley Published
Hong Kong: what’s happened in the 25 years since Britain’s handover to China?
In Depth Since the UK returned its colony to China, the city has changed beyond recognition
By The Week Staff Published
A history of defecting MPs
In Depth Politicians have crossed the floor for reasons ranging from Brexit to bids to reshape Britain’s two-party system
By The Week Staff Published