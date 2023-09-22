'Hong Kong immigrants will make their mark like Windrush'

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

'125,000 Hong Kongers have come to the UK. Where are they?'

Cindy Yu for The Spectator

"In Britain, East Asians are a nearly invisible demographic," writes Cindy Yu in The Spectator. "Very few are represented on screen, in politics or at the head of major companies," she adds. "Yet, since more people have arrived from Hong Kong in the past three years than came from the Caribbean in the first ten years of the Windrush, that will change," says Yu. "There is no collective name for them yet, but they’ll make their mark in the UK just as the Windrush generation did."

'Lib Dems are looking like kingmakers again'

Patrick Maguire for The Times

"Of the 91 seats in which Lib Dems finished second in 2019, 80 are Tory-held, almost all of them in the south," writes Patrick Maguire in The Times. That means Ed Davey will speak at the Lib Dems conference "with one person in mind: a middle-aged Conservative voter in rural England". But Labour should be wary too as "Davey will criticise Starmer for failing to commit to electoral reform", which Maguire says could be "the announcement of his party's price tag in a hung parliament".

'Since the Queen died, I've struggled to see what the point is of the Royal Family any more. Is that wrong?'

Jan Moir for the Daily Mail

"Since the Queen died, I've struggled to see what the point is of the Royal Family any more. Is that wrong?" asks Jan Moir in the Daily Mail. "Look at the King and Queen in France this week," she adds. "If questions are raised about the value of their individual and collective roles within the UK, then the issue of their significance gets even more crucial when they venture abroad," Moir argues.

'Rupert Murdoch’s retirement marks the end of an era'

The Telegraph editorial board

"Although his media empire also includes TV channels, Rupert Murdoch has always been at heart a newspaper man," writes The Telegraph in its leader article. "People may balk at the brashness of some of Murdoch's papers or question the influence he exerted over politicians," the paper adds. "But like the newspaper barons of yore, he has been a towering figure in the British media and his decision to relinquish control of his firms after 70 years marks the end of an era."

