Hong Kong launches 'smile offensive' to boost flagging tourism
Government minister blames 'black sheep' for territory's unfriendly reputation and calls on hospitality staff to go 'the extra mile'
Five years after the world watched pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong meet with fierce repression, authorities in the territory think they have worked out how to get tourists back – everyone needs to smile more.
Hong Kong's tourist board has launched a campaign to promote courtesy and good service towards visitors, said Hong Kong Free Press. Starring actors Louis Koo and Ng Siu-hin, it aims to show "how we can all better demonstrate the hospitality by going the extra mile with small gestures".
But with much of the messaging targeted at hospitality and service workers, not everyone is convinced the plan is effective or fair. And the timing of the launch – the fifth anniversary of a huge protest against a security bill that allowed Hong Kong residents to be extradited for trial in mainland China – has also raised eyebrows.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Black sheep'
"Unfriendly" staff at restaurants were "once viewed as a charming hallmark" of Hong Kong, said Time, but the phenomenon has increasingly been described as a "turn-off" for tourists. A survey about the city's taxi service last year also found that "rudeness" was customers' top complaint.
Culture, sports and tourism secretary Kevin Yeung blamed a "handful of black sheep" for the impolite behaviour that "tarnishes our image".
The tourism industry is also experiencing major shortages of experienced staff, because those who were laid off or returned to their home countries during the pandemic haven't yet returned.
Yeung has announced a three-pronged approach, with the Education Bureau promoting programmes to teach courtesy to students, while the Home Affairs Department will organise community activities to encourage friendliness, with rewards on offer for "good performance". Yeung hopes that the more smiley attitude and mentality can become a "part of daily life", making tourists "feel like they are at home", reported Says.
Lending his support to the campaign, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu asked all residents to take part, to "enhance" visitors' experiences. "We should be more courteous, we should be more helpful, we should smile more," he said.
'Celebrity nudging'
It's certainly true that Hong Kong has a tourism problem. Data from the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department and Tourism Board show that the city saw a peak of more than 6.7 million monthly visitor arrivals in January 2019, but by April 2024 it was attracting less than half that number.
The recovery of its tourism sector since the pandemic "lags behind" other nearby destinations like Indonesia, Japan, Thailand and Singapore, said the ASEAN+3 macroeconomic research office. That's partly due to Hong Kong's "heavy reliance" on tourists from mainland China, who "held off travelling abroad after the pandemic", and partly due to the visa-free travel offered by Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore to "lure mainland visitors". The appreciation of the Hong Kong dollar against other regional currencies has also had a "discouraging effect".
Long-haul tourists are also not returning in the same numbers because airlines have yet to restore the number of Hong Kong flights to pre-pandemic levels, said Hong Kong Free Press, which has in turn driven up the prices of remaining flights.
But Beijing's draconian security legislation has also had a negative impact. The US, Canada and Australia have all issued travel advisory warnings for Hong Kong, citing "arbitrary" laws.
After more harsh security legislation was passed in March, Australia updated its warning on Hong Kong: "You could be detained without charge for up to 16 days and denied access to a lawyer for up to 48 hours."
The tourism board has a "tough job of restoring Hong Kong’s allure as a tourist destination", said Annika Park in the South China Morning Post. But "rallying a cavalcade of picture-perfect celebrities to wag fingers at frontline service staff" is "not the right answer".
She is "most curious to know if any of the celebrities on the call sheet for the ads has ever worked a service role". Instead of "heaping expectations on minimum-wage workers", what if the stars "donned dirty aprons for a day to engage and empathise with the realities of frontline restaurant work?"
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
What financial moves should college grads prioritize?
The Explainer The real world means rent, groceries and student loan payments
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
8 standout restaurants worth visiting this summer
The Week Recommends Cafés upending norms, a rooftop with natural wine and Sicilian eats and a Pacific Northwest bistro
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Shake-up at The Washington Post leaves paper's position uncertain
Talking Point The soon-to-be executive editor of the Post currently works at a British conservative paper, The Telegraph
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Attacks on Russia: how will Putin react?
Talking Point Washington lifts ban on use of US weapons against some military targets inside Russia
By The Week Staff Published
-
Texas' anti-porn crusade is gaining traction
Under the Radar Attorney General Ken Paxton's push to purge cyberporn from Texas is becoming a model for other red states with similar agendas
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Detroit sees population growth for the first time in decades
Under The Radar Does this mean the Motor City is on a comeback?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Rafah strikes: has Israel crossed the West's red lines in Gaza?
Today's Big Question EU considers ways to compel Netanyahu to comply with ICJ ruling but US stops short of calling for a halt to offensive
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
How foreign policy could decide the election
The Explainer Labour more trusted on defence and could work better with Trump but voters are angry over both parties' stance on Israel
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Florida and other states move to block Chinese citizens from buying US homes
Under the Radar The block comes courtesy of a law that is currently being challenged in Florida's court system
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Iran president dead in helicopter crash
Speed Read Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were found dead at the site
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
US makes first Gaza aid delivery from floating pier
Speed Read Israeli restrictions on border crossings have prevented food and supplies from reaching Gaza citizens
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published