Hong Kong launches 'smile offensive' to boost flagging tourism

Government minister blames 'black sheep' for territory's unfriendly reputation and calls on hospitality staff to go 'the extra mile'

Photo collage of the Hong Kong skyline, smiling mouths, and flying planes leaving trails in the air.
The number of tourists visiting Hong Kong has dropped by more than half since 2019
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Five years after the world watched pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong meet with fierce repression, authorities in the territory think they have worked out how to get tourists back – everyone needs to smile more.

Hong Kong's tourist board has launched a campaign to promote courtesy and good service towards visitors, said Hong Kong Free Press. Starring actors Louis Koo and Ng Siu-hin, it aims to show "how we can all better demonstrate the hospitality by going the extra mile with small gestures".

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

