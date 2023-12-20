Jimmy Lai: democracy on trial in Hong Kong

Pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai has gone on trial in Hong Kong charged with violating China's draconian National Security Law (NSL).

The 76-year-old media mogul, known for being one of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) "most outspoken critics", was arrested in 2020 under a sweeping national security law imposed on Hong Kong by Beijing, said Deutsche Welle.

Founder of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily – which was raided by police and shut down in 2021 – Lai has been charged with conspiring to collude with foreign forces and publishing seditious material.

His arrest was part of the "sweeping crackdown on press freedom and civil liberties" following 2019's pro-democracy protests, which were sparked by the government's decision to introduce a bill which would allow the extradition of criminal suspects to mainland China.

Since his arrest three-and-a-half years ago he has been in "solitary confinement, in a maximum security prison" in Hong Kong, according to his son Sebastien Lai, who spoke to ABC.

'Strong rhetoric must lead to action'

"Jimmy Lai is the embodiment of Hong Kong's story: rags to riches, a fight for freedom and a travesty of justice," said Benedict Rogers in The Independent.

When he went on trial on Monday, charged with violating Hong Kong's NSL, "Hong Kong went on trial too: its reputation for the rule of law, judicial independence and basic freedoms in tatters". Lai's case is "emblematic" of Beijing's "all-out assault on Hong Kong's civil rights – the dismantling of freedom of expression, association, peaceful assembly and press freedom", Rogers continued.

Lord Cameron, the foreign secretary, has issued a statement urging an end to the prosecution and calling for the release of British national Jimmy Lai, criticising the charges as "politically motivated". The UK government, including Foreign Office minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan, is pressing for consular access.

But the key now is to "sustain and develop international pressure for Lai's release" said Rogers. The statements made in the last few days "are important, but they must not be allowed to fade away". Strong rhetoric is welcome and needed, "but it must lead to action".

'Trial is nakedly political'

This trial is "nakedly political", agreed The Guardian in an editorial. "There is little doubt how it will end". The NSL is "extraordinarily broad in scope", even claiming jurisdiction over activities abroad by people who are not Hong Kong residents.

Lai has been denied his choice of lawyer by the authorities, and will not face a jury but judges handpicked by the regime. And trials under the NSL "have a 100% conviction rate", said The Guardian. "It is highly likely that Mr Lai may spend the rest of his life in jail."

There is little doubt that the Hong Kong authorities are "determined to make an example" of Lai, said Jawad Iqbal in The Spectator. "Why? Because Lai, in fighting for democracy and freedom, epitomises everything that Hong Kong's Chinese masters are determined to crush."

Beijing insists the NSL is "necessary to quell unrest, and views Lai as a traitor who sought to undermine security". But it is "hard to view what has happened to Lai as anything other than yet one more example of Beijing's tightening grip on Hong Kong".