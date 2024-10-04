How could escalation in the Middle East affect the global economy?

Oil prices have already risen but wider conflict could see supply chains disrupted more broadly

Photo composite illustration of economy headlines, oil price graphs, scenes of refugees and devastation in Gaza
The cost of Brent crude oil rose by more than 5%
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Oil prices soared to their highest level in more than a month yesterday after Joe Biden said an Israeli airstrike on Tehran's oil facilities was under discussion.

The cost of Brent crude oil rose by more than 5%, global stocks have "tumbled" and the price of gold "spiked", said The Telegraph. Experts have warned that the escalating conflict in the Middle East could "send a chill through the global economy", said The New York Times.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Iran Israel Nuclear Weapons Oil Price Today's Big Question
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸