'The influx of foreign-born workers has helped the native born'

Razor wire is seen near the Rio Grande at Shelby Park on February 3, 2024 in Eagle Pass, Texas
(Image credit: Sergio Flores / AFP via Getty Images)
'Immigrants make America stronger and richer'

Paul Krugman in The New York Times

"The mess at the border needs to be fixed," says Paul Krugman in The New York Times. And it could be, "if Republicans would help solve the problem instead of exploit it for political advantage." But let's never forget that "immigration is one of America's great sources of power and prosperity." Foreign-born workers pay taxes that help fund programs like Medicare and Social Security. "Cut off the flow of immigrants," and our system becomes "much less sustainable."

Read more

'King Charles III shows Lloyd Austin how to lead'

Washington Examiner editorial board

"You would expect a retired four-star Army general to be a better leader than a foreign monarch," says the Washington Examiner editorial board. But when Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was diagnosed with prostate cancer, he hid it from the public and from President Joe Biden. Britain's King Charles III "seems to understand basic leadership better." He promptly announced his cancer diagnosis, offering "a difficult personal honesty in order to put the national interest first."

Read more

'Biden's job approval rating is abysmal. Here's why he might beat Trump anyway.'

Jonah Goldberg in the Los Angeles Times

No president has won reelection with approval ratings as bad as President Joe Biden's, which are stuck around a "stubbornly low" 40%, says Jonah Goldberg in the Los Angeles Times. "Fortunately for those who want Biden to win — or who really just want Donald Trump to lose — that number" might not matter. Trump is essentially an incumbent, too, and his outgoing approval ratings were even worse. This will be a referendum on both of their first terms.

Read more

'GoFundMe is a health care utility now'

Elisabeth Rosenthal at The Atlantic

GoFundMe got started as a tool "for underwriting 'ideas and dreams,'" from honeymoons to church missions, says Elisabeth Rosenthal at The Atlantic. But it has increasingly become a last resort for people trying to pay astronomical medical bills. "The most damning aspect of all this" might be that it's "no longer seen as unusual; instead, it is being normalized as part of the health system, like getting blood work done or waiting on hold for an appointment."

Read more

