'Restricting what an agent can know and respond to reduces its competitiveness'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Russia's AI is smart enough to shut up'
Thomas Kent at The Wall Street Journal
When "questions turn political," Russia's top AI virtual assistant's "responses are often guarded," says Thomas Kent, creating a "fundamental problem for authoritarian countries seeking to compete with democratic nations in generative AI." Authoritarian states "can still use AI to churn out huge volumes of false content for the web," but even AI with the "greatest freedom to seek and analyze knowledge will be at peril if false information dominates the information pool they are allowed to access."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'No amount of alcohol is safe. Surgeon general is right to sound the alarm.'
Dr. Marc Siegel at USA Today
There is a "need to alter the public perception that a small amount of daily alcohol is actually good for you," says Dr. Marc Siegel. No "amount of alcohol is a safe amount, especially when you consider that alcohol is addictive, that it is not the right treatment for stress because of its health risks, and that because of its social acceptability people are far too likely to overlook these risks, including cancer."
'Canada's liberals need a new leader but Trudeau's cause was just'
Angus MacCaull at Newsweek
Justin Trudeau's resignation "had become inevitable," says Angus MacCaull. After "10 years under a charismatic but polarizing figure, the Liberal Party needs a new face." Liberals "need to shift their messaging away from identity politics and towards tangible actions," and "talk less about who they are and more about what they do." They "need to share this messaging in a way relevant to the present." But "history will judge" Trudeau's "legacy to be both good and lasting."
'Mark Zuckerberg has gone full MAGA'
Siva Vaidhyanathan at The Guardian
Mark Zuckerberg "seems to have gone full MAGA," says Siva Vaidhyanathan. Zuckerberg has "decided to capitalize on what is sure to be a large and fast retreat from accountability and regulatory curbs on corporate negligence" under Donald Trump. He is "not acting as a mercenary capitalist. He is acting as a megalomaniacal ideologue, as usual." People "should remember that he believes his companies to be the solution, not the cause, of our global maladies."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
HMPV is spreading in China but there's no need to worry
The Explainer Respiratory illness is common in winter
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
What's next for Canada after Trudeau's resignation?
Talking Points An election. But not just yet.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Fast-spreading Los Angeles wildfires spark panic
Speed Read About 30,000 people were under an evacuation order as the inferno spread
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
What's next for Canada after Trudeau's resignation?
Talking Points An election. But not just yet.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'The scene runs as intended the vast majority of the time'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Canada's Trudeau announces resignation
Speed Read Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is stepping down after nearly a decade in office
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'Conspiracy theorizing is a deeply ingrained human phenomenon'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'This growing lack of social exposure is terrible for us and terrible for democracy'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Ukraine and Syria: a budding new friendship
The Explainer Why Zelenskyy's government is rapidly building ties with Russia's former ally in the Middle East
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
'Food tourism as we've known it has become a victim of its own success'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
What does Trump mean for Canadian-American relations?
Talking Points Talk of tariffs and a '51st state'
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published