‘Conspiracy theories about her disappearance do a disservice’

‘The truth about Amelia Earhart’

Laurie Gwen Shapiro at The Atlantic

Donald Trump ordered his administration to “declassify and release all government records related to Amelia Earhart,” but “underlying all these tales is the idea that Washington concealed the truth, a narrative that has never withstood serious scrutiny,” says Laurie Gwen Shapiro. Conspiracies “promise a more dramatic ending — espionage, capture, reinvention — and mystery sells far better than tragedy.” We “owe Earhart something better: to remember the life she led, not just the myth she left behind.”

‘AI “actor” Tilly Norwood is an innovation nobody asked for’

Zeeshan Aleem at MSNBC

The “public isn’t asking for AI entities to replace human actors,” says Zeeshan Aleem. AI is “getting so good so quickly — and it’s only going to get better — that it’s conceivable that AI creations could be inserted into movies and shows without some audience members being able to tell they aren’t real.” Entrepreneurs are “relentlessly seeking to deploy AI in a manner that exceeds its reasonable use cases in order to maximize profits.”

‘The US should not bail out Argentina’

Rohit Chopra at Foreign Policy

Why “would the United States bail out Argentina?” says Rohit Chopra. The “Trump administration seems eager to throw the Argentine president a lifeline but on questionable grounds. There are a slew of serious problems with this bailout.” A “Treasury bailout would bestow big benefits on financial investors who made the wrong bet.” The “best path forward for the United States is to simply avoid the bailout and focus on fixing the mess faced by U.S. farmers and consumers.”

‘Texas has invested in the right policies for mental health’

Andy Keller at The Dallas Morning News

The “Texas Legislature has shown once again that one key issue remains above the fray: mental health,” says Andy Keller. Texas lawmakers “have steadily and thoughtfully invested in our state mental health system. And in the regular session that ended earlier this year, they continued their commitment to making Texas the nation’s leader in mental health.” Texas “has learned that the brain is part of the body, and it must be cared for and treated.”

