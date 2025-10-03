‘Conspiracy theories about her disappearance do a disservice’
‘The truth about Amelia Earhart’
Laurie Gwen Shapiro at The Atlantic
Donald Trump ordered his administration to “declassify and release all government records related to Amelia Earhart,” but “underlying all these tales is the idea that Washington concealed the truth, a narrative that has never withstood serious scrutiny,” says Laurie Gwen Shapiro. Conspiracies “promise a more dramatic ending — espionage, capture, reinvention — and mystery sells far better than tragedy.” We “owe Earhart something better: to remember the life she led, not just the myth she left behind.”
‘AI “actor” Tilly Norwood is an innovation nobody asked for’
Zeeshan Aleem at MSNBC
The “public isn’t asking for AI entities to replace human actors,” says Zeeshan Aleem. AI is “getting so good so quickly — and it’s only going to get better — that it’s conceivable that AI creations could be inserted into movies and shows without some audience members being able to tell they aren’t real.” Entrepreneurs are “relentlessly seeking to deploy AI in a manner that exceeds its reasonable use cases in order to maximize profits.”
‘The US should not bail out Argentina’
Rohit Chopra at Foreign Policy
Why “would the United States bail out Argentina?” says Rohit Chopra. The “Trump administration seems eager to throw the Argentine president a lifeline but on questionable grounds. There are a slew of serious problems with this bailout.” A “Treasury bailout would bestow big benefits on financial investors who made the wrong bet.” The “best path forward for the United States is to simply avoid the bailout and focus on fixing the mess faced by U.S. farmers and consumers.”
‘Texas has invested in the right policies for mental health’
Andy Keller at The Dallas Morning News
The “Texas Legislature has shown once again that one key issue remains above the fray: mental health,” says Andy Keller. Texas lawmakers “have steadily and thoughtfully invested in our state mental health system. And in the regular session that ended earlier this year, they continued their commitment to making Texas the nation’s leader in mental health.” Texas “has learned that the brain is part of the body, and it must be cared for and treated.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
Museum head ousted after Trump sword gift denial
Todd Arrington, who led the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum, denied the Trump administration a sword from the collection as a gift for King Charles
FDA OKs generic abortion pill, riling the right
The drug in question is a generic version of mifepristone, used to carry out two-thirds of US abortions
Trump declares ‘armed conflict’ with drug cartels
This provides a legal justification for recent lethal military strikes on three alleged drug trafficking boats
Why is this government shutdown so consequential?
Federal employee layoffs could be in the thousands
‘This isn’t just semantics’
'This isn't just semantics'
‘Criminals aren’t waiting for Congress to act’
'Criminals aren't waiting for Congress to act'
‘Used correctly, the drug is safe’
'Used correctly, the drug is safe'
Why do farmers hate Trump’s Argentina bailout?
Trump's support for Argentina has 'heightened tensions' among farmers already frustrated by the impact of tariffs
‘People may use the same tactics for very different reasons’
'People may use the same tactics for very different reasons'
‘This will support jobs and manufacturing right here in America’
'This will support jobs and manufacturing right here in America'
‘Making a political donation shouldn’t be this dangerous’
'Making a political donation shouldn't be this dangerous'