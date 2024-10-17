'The next US president should rethink the program in its entirety'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'NASA's $100 billion moon mission is going nowhere'
Michael Bloomberg at Bloomberg
Artemis was "intended to land astronauts back on the moon," but its "complexity and outrageous waste are still spiraling upward," says Michael Bloomberg. It has "become apparent" that Artemis "is a colossal waste of taxpayer money." Unlike Artemis, a "reusable SpaceX Starship will very likely be able to carry cargo and robots directly to the moon." Taxpayers "should be asking: What on Earth are we doing? And the next president should be held accountable for answers."
'Our military deserves to vote. Trump's trying to suppress their right to do so.'
Marla Bautista at USA Today
Donald Trump's false voting claims "make it harder to pass needed reforms that would make it easier for the men and women who protect our nation to vote," says Marla Bautista. Military families "need support and clarity about exercising their voting rights." These families "deserve a voting process that respects their unique challenges and provides provisions that prioritize their participation." It is "imperative that election officials recognize the unique needs of absentee voters serving in the military."
'No, tariffs don't fuel growth'
Phil Gramm and Donald J. Boudreaux at The Wall Street Journal
It is "true that America had high tariffs throughout the 19th century and experienced substantial economic growth," say Phil Gramm and Donald J. Boudreaux, but "tariffs were the nation's primary revenue source until the ratification of the 16th Amendment — which authorized income taxes." Trade was "incidental to America's astonishing economic expansion," and "combined with the country's vast natural resources and openness to foreign investment and immigration, this freedom — not tariffs — produced the American economic miracle."
'A sustainable global universal basic income can be done. Here is how.'
Patrick Brown at Al Jazeera
A global universal basic income is "not just a question of poverty relief. It's also a question of social justice," says Patrick Brown. A "global UBI would not only end world poverty, but also represent a necessary and equitable redistribution of wealth from north to south." This "could be supplemented by other taxes on the global commons, including land, mining and artificial intelligence tools, recognizing the equal right we all have to a share of the world's wealth."
How does changing jobs affect your 401(k)?
The Explainer Navigate the switch without negative effects on your retirement savings
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
The Week contest: AI concerto
Puzzles and Quizzes A musician holds their cello on stage
By The Week US Published
Magazine solutions - October 25, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 25, 2024
By The Week US Published
Is Trump okay?
Today's Big Question Former president's mental fitness and alleged cognitive decline firmly back in the spotlight after 'bizarre' town hall event
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
Pentagon grants ousted LGBTQ vets full benefits
Speed Read The new ruling will apply to more than 820 LGBTQ veterans
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
US says Israel must up Gaza aid or risk arms halt
Speed Read The Biden administration has provided a 30-day ultimatum to the country
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
Georgia judge suspends new hand-count ballot rule
Speed Read The rule would have required three poll workers in every precinct to hand-count votes
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Donald Trump promises to crack down on supposed crime epidemic
The Explainer The idea that America is under siege is central to his campaign's strategy
By David Faris Published
'McMahon finally seems to be paying a small price for his transgressions'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
'Postwar Ukraine is going to be an intensely hostile neighbor'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Man arrested as threats on FEMA hinder Helene relief
Speed Read The agency temporarily suspended door-to-door operations as a result of the threats
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published