'The next US president should rethink the program in its entirety'

'NASA's $100 billion moon mission is going nowhere'

Michael Bloomberg at Bloomberg

Artemis was "intended to land astronauts back on the moon," but its "complexity and outrageous waste are still spiraling upward," says Michael Bloomberg. It has "become apparent" that Artemis "is a colossal waste of taxpayer money." Unlike Artemis, a "reusable SpaceX Starship will very likely be able to carry cargo and robots directly to the moon." Taxpayers "should be asking: What on Earth are we doing? And the next president should be held accountable for answers."

'Our military deserves to vote. Trump's trying to suppress their right to do so.'

Marla Bautista at USA Today

Donald Trump's false voting claims "make it harder to pass needed reforms that would make it easier for the men and women who protect our nation to vote," says Marla Bautista. Military families "need support and clarity about exercising their voting rights." These families "deserve a voting process that respects their unique challenges and provides provisions that prioritize their participation." It is "imperative that election officials recognize the unique needs of absentee voters serving in the military."

'No, tariffs don't fuel growth'

Phil Gramm and Donald J. Boudreaux at The Wall Street Journal

It is "true that America had high tariffs throughout the 19th century and experienced substantial economic growth," say Phil Gramm and Donald J. Boudreaux, but "tariffs were the nation's primary revenue source until the ratification of the 16th Amendment — which authorized income taxes." Trade was "incidental to America's astonishing economic expansion," and "combined with the country's vast natural resources and openness to foreign investment and immigration, this freedom — not tariffs — produced the American economic miracle."

'A sustainable global universal basic income can be done. Here is how.'

Patrick Brown at Al Jazeera

A global universal basic income is "not just a question of poverty relief. It's also a question of social justice," says Patrick Brown. A "global UBI would not only end world poverty, but also represent a necessary and equitable redistribution of wealth from north to south." This "could be supplemented by other taxes on the global commons, including land, mining and artificial intelligence tools, recognizing the equal right we all have to a share of the world's wealth."

