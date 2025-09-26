‘This will support jobs and manufacturing right here in America’

‘Congress should help air innovation take flight’

Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) and Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) at Newsweek

It’s “time for Congress to build on a proud American legacy by spearheading the newest revolution in flight: Advanced Air Mobility, or AAM,” say Peter Welch and Ted Budd. This “isn’t a single technology — it’s a collection of technologies that will allow innovative aircraft, including electric, to integrate into our airspace system.” It’s a “new way to think about air transportation, from private and recreational aircraft to public services to large cargo delivery.”

‘The meaning of the Comey indictment’

Elie Honig at Intelligencer

The “Trump administration has crossed a line,” says Elie Honig. The “wall of independence between the Justice Department and the White House, which has long stood to protect DOJ’s fearsome power to deprive individuals of their liberty, has been reduced to rubble.” Former FBI Director James Comey’s “prosecution marks a dark turn.” Nobody “can afford to be nonchalant about a federal indictment filed by prosecutors representing the United States of America.” This is “not about achieving just results. It’s about payback.”

‘Sports are more than entertainment’

Danette Leighton at Time

Sports “build not only champions on the field, but leaders in business, government, and society,” says Danette Leighton. Decades of “evidence and lived experience make clear that when girls and women have access to sport, they gain invaluable skills and opportunities that ripple across all sectors.” The U.N. “should prioritize harnessing sport for equality worldwide.” That “means adopting policies that ensure equal access to sport, elevate women in leadership roles, and fund inclusive programs.”

‘My sons have autism, and the stigma of blame must end’

Maura Sullivan at The Boston Globe

Parents “often search for clear, black-and-white answers on how to raise their children,” but “life, especially life with autism, is mostly lived in a gray area,” says Maura Sullivan. The “gray area of raising children with autism is not a place of division but of shared purpose.” Society can “acknowledge the experiences and fears of families by continuing to keep a wide lens on research,” but must “ensure that crucial federal funding for research and services continues.”

