‘This will support jobs and manufacturing right here in America’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘Congress should help air innovation take flight’
Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) and Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) at Newsweek
It’s “time for Congress to build on a proud American legacy by spearheading the newest revolution in flight: Advanced Air Mobility, or AAM,” say Peter Welch and Ted Budd. This “isn’t a single technology — it’s a collection of technologies that will allow innovative aircraft, including electric, to integrate into our airspace system.” It’s a “new way to think about air transportation, from private and recreational aircraft to public services to large cargo delivery.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘The meaning of the Comey indictment’
Elie Honig at Intelligencer
The “Trump administration has crossed a line,” says Elie Honig. The “wall of independence between the Justice Department and the White House, which has long stood to protect DOJ’s fearsome power to deprive individuals of their liberty, has been reduced to rubble.” Former FBI Director James Comey’s “prosecution marks a dark turn.” Nobody “can afford to be nonchalant about a federal indictment filed by prosecutors representing the United States of America.” This is “not about achieving just results. It’s about payback.”
‘Sports are more than entertainment’
Danette Leighton at Time
Sports “build not only champions on the field, but leaders in business, government, and society,” says Danette Leighton. Decades of “evidence and lived experience make clear that when girls and women have access to sport, they gain invaluable skills and opportunities that ripple across all sectors.” The U.N. “should prioritize harnessing sport for equality worldwide.” That “means adopting policies that ensure equal access to sport, elevate women in leadership roles, and fund inclusive programs.”
‘My sons have autism, and the stigma of blame must end’
Maura Sullivan at The Boston Globe
Parents “often search for clear, black-and-white answers on how to raise their children,” but “life, especially life with autism, is mostly lived in a gray area,” says Maura Sullivan. The “gray area of raising children with autism is not a place of division but of shared purpose.” Society can “acknowledge the experiences and fears of families by continuing to keep a wide lens on research,” but must “ensure that crucial federal funding for research and services continues.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures The heaviest onion, a massive sinkhole and more
-
Trump DOJ indicts Comey, longtime Trump target
Speed Read The president is using the Justice Department to prosecute his political enemies
-
September 26 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include Donald Trump's Russia/Ukraine strategy, the groups fighting for democracy, and Tom Homan left holding the bag
-
‘Making a political donation shouldn’t be this dangerous’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘ExxonMobil made the right call’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘The new ESPN looks innocent enough’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Gen Z men are facing a surprise workforce crisis’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Americans want dark money out of politics. We don’t have to wait for Supreme Court.’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘The problem isn’t solved by simply swapping out the faces on screen’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Mental health care is health care’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Pregnancy in America
Feature Why is it getting riskier to give birth in the U.S.?