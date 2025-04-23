'Congress could help by providing federal protections'
'Baltimore's good bet against problem gambling'
The Washington Post editorial board
Baltimore is "suing the two largest sportsbooks in the United States, FanDuel and DraftKings, for violating its consumer protection ordinance," and if "this case succeeds, other jurisdictions will file similar claims," says The Washington Post editorial board. Baltimore's lawsuit "might help spur Congress to act." If it "can prompt the industry to voluntarily adopt common-sense measures to prevent problem gambling, it will have been a big first step in the right direction."
'Will Gen Z's pivot to Republicans last?'
David M. Drucker at Bloomberg
The "coronavirus pandemic upended every aspect of American teenagers' lives," says David M. Drucker. It's "not surprising, then, that this group has gravitated to the GOP, the political party that ultimately opposed pandemic lockdowns and belittled precautions like vaccines and masks." This "distrust no doubt makes Trump attractive to this subgroup, given he is constantly stoking distrust in government and other federal institutions." Gen Z voters also "spent adolescence using social media as their window to the world."
'The US ruled against Google's monopoly — Europe should do the same'
Daron Acemoglu at the Financial Times
Silicon Valley's "tech giants have not only dominated markets through aggressive acquisitions, lobbying, and the systematic erosion of competition — they have embedded themselves within the machinery of government," says Daron Acemoglu. Europe has "long recognised the need to strengthen its own tech sector and reduce its dependence on Silicon Valley. But this ambition cannot be realized unless monopolistic bottlenecks are addressed. A "break-up alone isn't enough — reform must ensure fair competition."
'Want to understand the new Cold War? Look at Huawei.'
Brett Christophers at The Nation
If "one company symbolizes the ongoing struggle between America and China, that company, arguably, is Huawei," says Brett Christophers. America's "fear is that Huawei could or already does allow its products to be used to nefarious ends." For "all the security concerns, however, the fact that Huawei is regarded as such a threat has to do with much more than 'just' geopolitics." Equally "important, and perhaps even more so, is the brute fact of Huawei's staggering commercial success."
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
