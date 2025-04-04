'In a fight, spectacle matters'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'With his marathon speech, Cory Booker showed us how to fight'
Karen Attiah at The Washington Post
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) "displayed a historic level of legitimate cardio — stamina — speaking on the Senate floor," says Karen Attiah. To "stand for 24-plus hours is an honorable display of physical and mental strength," and we "need to see way more fighting spirit from the Democrats." This is "where Booker's spectacle and persuasion matter the most: to stir the masses." What he did "will live on for the history books, but we need bodies on the line."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'What it's like to be a U.S. historian right now'
Thomas A. Foster at The Hill
The "current cultural climate is filled with historical consciousness, but also with widespread misunderstandings and misrepresentations of history," says Thomas A. Hill. Historians are "often distanced from this sensation because we know how past events turned out," but "living through history in real-time makes that sense of unpredictability palpable in a way that is rarely captured in historical narratives." Adding to this "uncertainty is the intense battle over our national narratives and historical identity."
'50 years after fall of Saigon, Vietnam can't heal by erasing half its past'
Nghia M. Vo at USA Today
April "marks 50 years since the fall of Saigon, and the wounds of the Vietnam War remain open — not just for Americans who fought there, but also for those who lost everything when the war ended," says Nghia M. Vo. For "those who fought alongside the United States, the past five decades have been defined by discrimination and erasure under Vietnam's communist regime." The "Vietnamese government must acknowledge the suffering of those who had fought for South Vietnam."
'For beauty products, natural isn't always better'
Joshua Britton at Time
Many "people believe that natural ingredients are always preferable in beauty products," but this "ignores fundamental truths about the toll of global ingredient harvesting," says Joshua Britton. Earth "cannot keep up with consumer demand for natural ingredients in beauty," as its "cultivation is hugely water and energy-intensive, necessitating pesticides and other agrochemicals." We "need to find another way and biotechnology offers a solution. It "reduces our dependence on unsustainable ingredient extraction and addresses our enduring love of naturals."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
South Korea court removes impeached president
Speed Read The Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol after his declaration of martial law in December
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump axes NSA head, NSC staff after Loomer advice
Speed Read On the recommendation of Laura Loomer, Trump fired the head of the National Security Agency and several National Security Council officials
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump says tariffs 'going very well' as markets fall
speed read US financial markets had their biggest one-day drop since the advent of Covid-19
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'The winners and losers of AI may not be where we expect'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'People first. Then money. Then things'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Sen. Booker's 25-hour speech beats Thurmond
Speed Read He spoke for the longest time in recorded Senate history, protesting the Trump administration's policies
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'What is this Hungarian model they so admire?'
Instant Opinion 'Opinion, comment and editorials of the day'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'We should end this betrayal of man's best friend'
Instant Opinion 'Opinion, comment and editorials of the day'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'How quickly misogynistic videos show up in users' TikTok and YouTube feeds'
instant opinion 'Opinion, comment and editorials of the day'
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
'Americans deserve immigration officials who are transparent about what they do and why'
instant opinion 'Opinion, comment and editorials of the day'
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
'Even authoritarian regimes need a measure of public support — the consent of at least some of the governed'
instant opinion 'Opinion, comment and editorials of the day'
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published