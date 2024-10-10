'Nobody sees themselves in the word 'other'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Erase 'other': Accurate census data matters for every American'
Ninez Ponce at The Hill
People don't "like to be lumped into broad categories that fail to describe who they really are," and "when this happens in data used to inform policymaking, these people often become invisible," says Ninez Ponce. People may "lack choices that accurately reflect their race and ethnicity." Many "are often forced to check boxes that hide the nuance of their identities behind broad racial and ethnic categories." The census should "reflect all people — regardless of their race or ethnicity."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'McDonald's knows the best leaders are not born or made. They're both.'
Garrett M. Graff at The Washington Post
The "importance of working at McDonald's as a teenager is one of oddest subplots of a very odd presidential campaign," but there are "good reasons to pay attention to what one can learn from working at McDonald's," says Garrett M. Graff. McDonald's is "always in the hunt for future leaders, in part because the company could not function without them." This is "leadership at almost any workplace. And when it works, it can almost guarantee better outcomes."
'Mental health professionals have largely been silent about Trump. That needs to change'
Ariella Cook-Shonkoff at the San Francisco Chronicle
Donald Trump is "facing increasing questions in the media about his possible cognitive decline," but "in all of this speculation, there is an important perspective largely missing from the conversation: Mental health professionals," says Ariella Cook-Shonkoff. The "question must be asked: Why isn't the community of mental health professionals calling Trump on his mental disturbances?" Americans need a "new initiative from mental health professionals trained in analyzing human behavior, motivation, character and temperament."
'No hurricane will make rich people leave Florida'
Henry Grabar at Slate
To the "extent that these storms will push anyone from Florida, it will not be people with the means to go, but people without the means to stay," says Henry Grabar. This "cuts against one popular idea of climate migration, in which wealthier households move to more secure locations and leave the poor to face extreme weather." This "hurricane season will increase the state's rents and home prices, rather than drive them down, and Florida's growth will continue."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
What does marine life do during a hurricane?
The Explainer The underwater ecosystem also faces deadly consequences
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Who are undecided voters, anyway?
Talking Points They might decide the presidential election
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Wildlife populations drop a 'catastrophic' 73%
Speed Read The decline occurred between 1970 and 2020
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Who are undecided voters, anyway?
Talking Points They might decide the presidential election
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Arizona kicks off swing-state early voting
Speed Read The voting began with less than a month to go before the presidential election
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Biden, Netanyahu talk ahead of Israeli hit on Iran
Speed Read The pair spoke for the first time since August
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Donald Trump's health care plan would retain the status quo
The Explainer The Republican Party is still having difficulty formulating concrete health care proposals
By David Faris Published
-
What power does Elon Musk hold as a campaigner?
Talking Points The world's richest man is going all in to get Donald Trump elected in November — whether it will make a difference is entirely unclear
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'Some of the delay is needless'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Why does Donald Trump want to free the founder of an online black market?
Today's Big Question Ross Ulbricht was sentenced to life in prison for creating the Silk Road market
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Trump kept up with Putin, sent Covid tests, book says
Speed Read The revelation comes courtesy of a new book by Bob Woodward
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published