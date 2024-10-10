'Nobody sees themselves in the word 'other'

'Erase 'other': Accurate census data matters for every American'

Ninez Ponce at The Hill

People don't "like to be lumped into broad categories that fail to describe who they really are," and "when this happens in data used to inform policymaking, these people often become invisible," says Ninez Ponce. People may "lack choices that accurately reflect their race and ethnicity." Many "are often forced to check boxes that hide the nuance of their identities behind broad racial and ethnic categories." The census should "reflect all people — regardless of their race or ethnicity."

'McDonald's knows the best leaders are not born or made. They're both.'

Garrett M. Graff at The Washington Post

The "importance of working at McDonald's as a teenager is one of oddest subplots of a very odd presidential campaign," but there are "good reasons to pay attention to what one can learn from working at McDonald's," says Garrett M. Graff. McDonald's is "always in the hunt for future leaders, in part because the company could not function without them." This is "leadership at almost any workplace. And when it works, it can almost guarantee better outcomes."

'Mental health professionals have largely been silent about Trump. That needs to change'

Ariella Cook-Shonkoff at the San Francisco Chronicle

Donald Trump is "facing increasing questions in the media about his possible cognitive decline," but "in all of this speculation, there is an important perspective largely missing from the conversation: Mental health professionals," says Ariella Cook-Shonkoff. The "question must be asked: Why isn't the community of mental health professionals calling Trump on his mental disturbances?" Americans need a "new initiative from mental health professionals trained in analyzing human behavior, motivation, character and temperament."

'No hurricane will make rich people leave Florida'

Henry Grabar at Slate

To the "extent that these storms will push anyone from Florida, it will not be people with the means to go, but people without the means to stay," says Henry Grabar. This "cuts against one popular idea of climate migration, in which wealthier households move to more secure locations and leave the poor to face extreme weather." This "hurricane season will increase the state's rents and home prices, rather than drive them down, and Florida's growth will continue."

