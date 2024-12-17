'Governments across the world are just now recognizing their failure to protect children'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Device-level age verification is our best shot at protecting kids online'
Nicholas Creel at Newsweek
Laws "continue to lag the technological developments that came with the creation of the internet, particularly when it comes to protecting our kids," says Nicholas Creel. Governments should "implement age verification at the device level, making smartphones themselves the guardians of age-appropriate access." This has "advantages over the current approaches being adopted by governments which largely require individual content providers to verify user age." This "represents our best chance at creating a safer digital environment for our children."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'I dreamed of this many Indian Americans in politics. I'm heartbroken by the reality.'
Isha Sharma at USA Today
People "should be thrilled about the rising representation of Indian Americans in politics. Unfortunately, I am not," says Isha Sharma. Instead of "authentic leaders, what I overwhelmingly see is a band of characters with questionable morals thirsty for the spotlight and a taste of power." We "have descendants of Indian immigrants" who are "lobbying or voting against the key policies, like immigration and equality, that gave them the privilege to rise to positions of power in the first place."
'Why we need to embolden women and girls to keep running for leadership'
Marianne Schall at the Chicago Tribune
Something "I urge us to be vigilant about" is "making sure the outcome of this election does not deter girls from aspiring to become our next generation of leaders," says Marianne Schall. Without "enough examples of female leaders, girls and women can feel restricted by the idea that 'you can't be what you can't see.'" Kamala Harris' loss is "all the more reason why we must affirm our commitment to gender equality and women's representation in politics."
'The full truth about the CIA's post-9/11 torture program must be known'
Chris Esdaile at Al Jazeera
The U.S. Senate's post-9/11 CIA torture report's "heavily redacted executive summary nevertheless represents the high-water mark of official US recognition of its role in one of the most egregious recent examples of systemic state torture," says Chris Esdaile. Over "20 years after the abuses, official secrecy reigns." For as "long as that remains the case, a stain remains on the record of all those states who had a role in these abuses."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
2024: the year of extreme hurricanes
In the Spotlight An eagle eye at a deadly hurricane season
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Is the United States becoming an oligarchy?
Talking Points How much power do billionaires like Elon Musk really have?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
What went wrong at Stellantis?
Today's Big Question Problems with price and product
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Why are lawmakers ringing the alarms about New Jersey's mysterious drones?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION Unexplained lights in the night sky have residents of the Garden State on edge, and elected officials demanding answers
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'It's easier to break something than to build it'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Precedent-setting lawsuit against Glock seeks gun industry accountability
The Explainer New Jersey and Minnesota are suing the gun company, and 16 states in total are joining forces to counter firearms
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'All this is to be expected'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Bodyguarding alone is not law enforcement'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Kari Lake: the election denier picked to lead Voice of America
In the Spotlight A staunch Trump ally with a history of incendiary rhetoric and spreading conspiracy theories is Donald Trump's pick to lead the country's premier state media outlet
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'A man's sense of himself is often tied to having a traditionally masculine, physical job'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Inside Trump's billionaire Cabinet
The Explainer Is the government ready for a Trump administration stacked with some of the wealthiest people in the world?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published