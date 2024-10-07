'Extreme heat stunts development'

'Air conditioning is a moral imperative'

The Washington Post editorial board

Air conditioning "transformed the world," but the "technology remains unacceptably scarce," says The Washington Post editorial board. The "idea of ubiquitous climate control might strike some in the environmental movement as immoral." But for "billions of people in poorer, hotter countries," air conditioning "will be a necessity, not a luxury." The "project to combat climate change cannot condemn billions to broil." The "response to the challenges confronting the world" must "include expanding access to lifesaving air conditioning."

'I'm an American by adoption. Close the loophole for adoptees in citizenship limbo.'

Isaac Willour at USA Today

The "immigration issue isn't just a policy wonk debate," says Isaac Willour. If people "believe that international adoption to America is a good thing, we are inherently affirming that the American experiment is capable of and worthy of assimilation." Government gridlock has "resulted in real people being cut out of their deserved right to citizenship." If we "care about America making good on its promises to its people, it's far past time to remedy that."

'Antisemitism is exploding — because we're teaching hate in public schools'

Nicole Neily at the New York Post

The "ideological seeds of extremism were planted long before freshman orientation — and usually paid for with public tax dollars," says Nicole Neily. What has "unfolded in higher education is the culmination of lessons taught during our students' K-12 years, by elementary and high-school educators who have allowed antisemitism to flourish under the banner of progressive ideals." This has "conditioned our students to view society through the lens of constant conflict and subjugation."

'The Global South's poor should not be subsidizing the IMF'

Shereen Talaat and Dan Beeton at Al Jazeera

The world is "confronting a 'polycrisis' — many dire crises occurring simultaneously," say Shereen Talaat and Dan Beeton. Responses "from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to these crises are being scrutinized, and for good reason." The IMF is "making the crises even worse by forcing its most indebted borrowers to pay extra fees." Rich countries "could put a check on the IMF's power and greed by supporting an end to the surcharge policy."

