'Extreme heat stunts development'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Air conditioning is a moral imperative'
The Washington Post editorial board
Air conditioning "transformed the world," but the "technology remains unacceptably scarce," says The Washington Post editorial board. The "idea of ubiquitous climate control might strike some in the environmental movement as immoral." But for "billions of people in poorer, hotter countries," air conditioning "will be a necessity, not a luxury." The "project to combat climate change cannot condemn billions to broil." The "response to the challenges confronting the world" must "include expanding access to lifesaving air conditioning."
'I'm an American by adoption. Close the loophole for adoptees in citizenship limbo.'
Isaac Willour at USA Today
The "immigration issue isn't just a policy wonk debate," says Isaac Willour. If people "believe that international adoption to America is a good thing, we are inherently affirming that the American experiment is capable of and worthy of assimilation." Government gridlock has "resulted in real people being cut out of their deserved right to citizenship." If we "care about America making good on its promises to its people, it's far past time to remedy that."
'Antisemitism is exploding — because we're teaching hate in public schools'
Nicole Neily at the New York Post
The "ideological seeds of extremism were planted long before freshman orientation — and usually paid for with public tax dollars," says Nicole Neily. What has "unfolded in higher education is the culmination of lessons taught during our students' K-12 years, by elementary and high-school educators who have allowed antisemitism to flourish under the banner of progressive ideals." This has "conditioned our students to view society through the lens of constant conflict and subjugation."
'The Global South's poor should not be subsidizing the IMF'
Shereen Talaat and Dan Beeton at Al Jazeera
The world is "confronting a 'polycrisis' — many dire crises occurring simultaneously," say Shereen Talaat and Dan Beeton. Responses "from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to these crises are being scrutinized, and for good reason." The IMF is "making the crises even worse by forcing its most indebted borrowers to pay extra fees." Rich countries "could put a check on the IMF's power and greed by supporting an end to the surcharge policy."
Today's political cartoons - October 7, 2024
Cartoons Monday's cartoons - autumn colors, seasonal scares, and more
By The Week US Published
LeBron, Bronny James make dad-son NBA debut
Speed Read Basketball star LeBron James and his son LeBron Jr. made history by playing together in the Lakers' preseason game
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Israel marks Oct. 7 attack, hits Lebanon, Gaza
Speed Read It has been one year since Hamas attacked Israel festival goers, sparking an escalating conflict in the Middle East
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Why are meteorologists worried Trump could ruin their forecasts?
Today's Big Question How a conservative push to dismantle a little-known government agency could lead to big headaches for anyone hoping to get a handle on their local weather
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
'Such wrongdoing encourages foreign corrupt practices'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Mexico's first woman president has unprecedented power but an uncertain future
In the Spotlight Claudia Sheinbaum has promised to continue her predecessor's legacy
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
'The patient, our home planet Earth, is in critical condition'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
'His death creates an opportunity for rough justice'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Will 'weirdly civil' VP debate move dial in US election?
Today's Big Question 'Diametrically opposed' candidates showed 'a lot of commonality' on some issues, but offered competing visions for America's future and democracy
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
'The Teamsters are paragons of democracy'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published