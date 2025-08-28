'A symbol of the faceless corporate desire'

'Cracker Barrel's logo was never the problem'

David A. Graham at The Atlantic

Cracker Barrel is "reverting to its old logo," and the "right-wing backlash to the company's redesign stems from the claim that an avatar of small-town southern authenticity is being overrun by woke culture," says David A. Graham. But "nothing about the change suggests wokeness." Cracker Barrel has "always been a simulacrum of rural life, a corporate behemoth masquerading as a mom-and-pop lunch counter." The "rebrand was a natural progression of Cracker Barrel's original mission."

'What the Iranian regime does best'

The Wall Street Journal editorial board

If "you ever get geopolitical amnesia and forget what the current Iranian regime is all about, don't worry. It will remind you," says The Wall Street Journal editorial board. Take the "news from Australia, where the Prime Minister says Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps orchestrated attacks on Jewish neighborhoods." The "Iranian regime won't give up its forever war voluntarily." But "after June's successful strikes on Iran's nuclear and missile programs, the West has leverage."

'I traded debt for dirt. America needs more students who'll do the same.'

Amanda McVay at USA Today

Americans "take on crushing debt for graduate degrees in business, law or medicine. Yet, in agriculture, the industry that feeds us, you can go to graduate school for free," says Amanda McVay. For the "past century, the cultural messaging was to 'get off the farm.'" But in "steering people away from agriculture, we might have closed the door on a truly rewarding career path." This is the "perfect time to put agriculture back on the career map."

'Why Trump's attacks on the Fed isn't spooking Wall Street'

Nathan Tankus at Politico

There is an "unprecedented weakness of the response from major institutions to the Trump administration's actions," says Nathan Tankus. Wall Street's "passivity amid Trump's unprecedented attack on the Fed is only the latest example." Economists "think absolute independence from the president and Congress is the best result for the economy in the long term." But investors have "continued to have undue confidence in the Fed's, and specifically Powell's, capacity to uniquely withstand attacks from Trump."

