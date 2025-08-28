'A symbol of the faceless corporate desire'
'Cracker Barrel's logo was never the problem'
David A. Graham at The Atlantic
Cracker Barrel is "reverting to its old logo," and the "right-wing backlash to the company's redesign stems from the claim that an avatar of small-town southern authenticity is being overrun by woke culture," says David A. Graham. But "nothing about the change suggests wokeness." Cracker Barrel has "always been a simulacrum of rural life, a corporate behemoth masquerading as a mom-and-pop lunch counter." The "rebrand was a natural progression of Cracker Barrel's original mission."
'What the Iranian regime does best'
The Wall Street Journal editorial board
If "you ever get geopolitical amnesia and forget what the current Iranian regime is all about, don't worry. It will remind you," says The Wall Street Journal editorial board. Take the "news from Australia, where the Prime Minister says Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps orchestrated attacks on Jewish neighborhoods." The "Iranian regime won't give up its forever war voluntarily." But "after June's successful strikes on Iran's nuclear and missile programs, the West has leverage."
'I traded debt for dirt. America needs more students who'll do the same.'
Amanda McVay at USA Today
Americans "take on crushing debt for graduate degrees in business, law or medicine. Yet, in agriculture, the industry that feeds us, you can go to graduate school for free," says Amanda McVay. For the "past century, the cultural messaging was to 'get off the farm.'" But in "steering people away from agriculture, we might have closed the door on a truly rewarding career path." This is the "perfect time to put agriculture back on the career map."
'Why Trump's attacks on the Fed isn't spooking Wall Street'
Nathan Tankus at Politico
There is an "unprecedented weakness of the response from major institutions to the Trump administration's actions," says Nathan Tankus. Wall Street's "passivity amid Trump's unprecedented attack on the Fed is only the latest example." Economists "think absolute independence from the president and Congress is the best result for the economy in the long term." But investors have "continued to have undue confidence in the Fed's, and specifically Powell's, capacity to uniquely withstand attacks from Trump."
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
Say farewell to summer at these underrated US lakes
The Week Recommends Have one last blast
Truck drivers are questioning the Trump administration's English mandate
Talking Points Some have praised the rules, others are concerned they could lead to profiling
-
DC prosecutors lose bid to indict sandwich thrower
Speed Read Prosecutors sought to charge Sean Dunn with assaulting a federal officer
Trump soaks up adoration in his made-for-TV Cabinet meetings
IN THE SPOTLIGHT The president's televised sessions have become a platform for his top lieutenants to demonstrate executive flattery
'With every technological advance, there are risks'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
Court rejects Trump suit against Maryland US judges
Speed Read Judge Thomas Cullen, a Trump appointee, said the executive branch had no authority to sue the judges
Can anyone save Jimmy Lai?
Today's Big Question 'Britain's shameful inaction' will mean it's partly 'responsible' if Hong Kong businessman dies in prison
Trump expands National Guard role in policing
Speed Read The president wants the Guard to take on a larger role in domestic law enforcement
Trump says he's firing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook
Speed Read The move is likely part of Trump's push to get the central bank to cut interest rates