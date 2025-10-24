‘Congratulations on your house, but maybe try a greyhound instead’

‘Dogs bred for herding sheep shouldn’t be stuck in the city. I would know — years ago, I tearfully gave one up.’

Rebecca Shaw at The Guardian

Dogs “bred for moving livestock across vast properties are now fetching a ball a few times while their owner plays Candy Crush,” says Rebecca Shaw. The “reason you want one of these dogs is because they are beautiful, amazing, intelligent creatures.” If “you are going to get one, you have to put in a lot of work to make sure they remain happy.” If “you can do that in your apartment or small backyard, that’s great, and impressive.”

‘Why millions are failing college math — and how to fix it’

Victoria Ballerini, Ann Edwards and Katherine L. Arrington at The Hill

College students are “walking into math classrooms worried about their future — perhaps with good reason,” say Victoria Ballerini, Ann Edwards and Katherine L. Arrington. Math has “functioned less as a bridge to opportunity than as a barrier to completion.” The “challenge is made all the more frustrating because they are unconvinced of math’s relevance.” For “many students, it is taught in ways that appear abstract and disconnected from real-world applications and divorced from their aspirations.”

‘Gutting special ed shows how little America thinks of its children’

K. Ward Cummings and Anne Tapp Jaksa at Newsweek

You “can tell a lot about a society by how it treats its most vulnerable members — like its children,” say K. Ward Cummings and Anne Tapp Jaksa. Indifference “seems to inspire President Donald Trump’s recent decision to gut the staff of the U.S. Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services.” Without “support, millions of children would be unable to access the academic opportunities that all American children are entitled to as citizens of this country.”

‘Trump should drop his damages claim against DOJ’

National Review editorial board

President Donald Trump is in the “odd position, by his own admission, of ‘suing myself.’ It’s a case he should drop,” says the National Review editorial board. It “comes to money. Which Trump doesn’t need, and which would be obscene to shell out in any nontrivial amount on the taxpayers’ dime.” The “genius of our constitutional system is how many abuses it limits by separating powers. But this is the sort of ethical conflict that cannot be eliminated by procedure.”

