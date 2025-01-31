'Smart public policy can make a difference'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Americans want our government to grow the economy. Local businesses need it.'
Suzanne Clark at USA Today
There are "many thriving regions whose vitality is propelled by local businesses," and "Washington can help all these communities and have the biggest impact if policymakers do everything in their power to foster growth," says Suzanne Clark. With the "right policies, communities can become economically prosperous, welcoming diverse businesses of all sizes, reducing unemployment and building up a base of skilled workers, developing the infrastructure needed to reach global marketplaces, and encouraging businesses to innovate and expand."
'Meritocracy' is the right's smokescreen for white mediocracy'
Charles Coleman Jr. at Newsweek
DEI criticism "presents a paradox that reveals not only dangerous ironies but a bigger issue around the myth of American exceptionalism," says Charles Coleman Jr. In the "same breath that proponents of meritocracy cry foul at DEI-related programs, there is an unabashed desire to reward white mediocrity even when" the "potential candidate is nearly void of any relevant merit." The "idea isn't about taking away unfair advantages, it is quite the opposite."
'Social media without fact-checking will destabilize the Global South'
Ashfaq Zaman at The Hill
Social media is "perfectly happy to profit off the masses of data they accumulate from users across the world," says Ashfaq Zaman, but "far less interested in investing in the systems and processes that ensure some semblance of accuracy or protection." Both "misinformation and disinformation pose unique threats to the Global South," and "lower levels of digital literacy, combined with rapid mobile phone adoption, can leave falsehoods harder to distinguish from information gained from credible sources."
'Eat ice cream for breakfast this weekend'
Hannah Docter-Loeb at Slate
The "first Saturday in February" is the "best holiday known to humankind: Ice Cream for Breakfast Day," says Hannah Docter-Loeb. The "prospect of eating food that is even colder than the weather outside is pretty absurd. But I promise it's fun and legit!" As an adult, the "day has become less about what's on the actual menu, and more about the experience." There's "something special about gathering all the people you know to celebrate something so silly."
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Extremists embrace Musk's salute as Tesla investors fret
IN THE SPOTLIGHT The tech titan insists his Nazi-reminiscent gesture had nothing to do with fascism, even as white nationalists rally around the fascistic salute.
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
FDA approves painkiller said to thwart addiction
Speed Read Suzetrigine, being sold as Journavx, is the first new pharmaceutical pain treatment approved by the FDA in 20 years
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico start Feb. 1
Speed Read The tariffs imposed on America's neighbors could drive up US prices and invite retaliation
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'On arrival, workers faced a system of racial segregation'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'The Mountain West has acquired a whole new mythos, updated for the high-tech era'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'The current milk contest reopens a scrimmage'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
What could happen to the US food supply under Trump's isolationist agenda?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION The president's plan to deport undocumented workers and levy massive taxes on international imports might have repercussions on your dinner plate
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'Most troubling is his long record of anti-vaccine advocacy'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Measuring isolation isn't a good way to track loneliness'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Airlines are motivated to build some slack into their schedules'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'Last year was truly a revolutionary one for Indian cinema'
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published