‘The new ESPN looks innocent enough’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘ESPN has discarded brilliant journalism for squirts of memebrain swill’
Aaron Timms at The Guardian
For a “certain segment of American sports fans, all change is automatically bad,” says Aaron Timms. The “outrage prompted by the latest upheavals at ESPN certainly fits the pattern of involuntary fan resistance to change.” Hiring influencers is the “latest move in ESPN’s drive to appeal to younger viewers,” but this “symbolizes a broader rot at the heart of ESPN.” A “company that once set the news agenda in sports is now just another sweaty social media setup.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘Dr. Prasad, the FDA’s Grim Reaper’
The Wall Street Journal editorial board
The FDA’s Dr. Vinay Prasad is “killing life-saving experimental cancer treatments and undercutting biotech innovation,” says The Wall Street Journal editorial board. Prasad “wants drug makers to run bigger and longer trials to demonstrate with 100% certainty that medicines work, even if this means patients die because of the FDA’s delay.” The “biggest danger to public health these days is regulators like Dr. Prasad who loathe drug makers more than they care about helping patients.”
‘Bad Bunny’s concert message is a lifeline to Puerto Ricans and Dominicans here, too’
Joa Rojas at The Philadelphia Inquirer
Bad Bunny’s concerts are “part of a global regreso — a worldwide virtual homecoming,” says Joe Rojas. Bad Bunny has “become a symbol of hope and resilience for the Puerto Rican diaspora.” His residency was “both a love letter to his homeland and a bold act of defiance against the tired narrative of a struggling island.” For an “island battered by hurricanes, earthquakes, and fiscal crisis, that surge was a vital shot of adrenaline.”
‘Down and out on the crypto frontier’
Whitney Curry Wimbish at The American Prospect
Wyoming is the “underappreciated heart of the American cryptocurrency boom,” says Whitney Curry Wimbish. Lawmakers have “passed more than 50 industry-friendly laws over the last eight years, more than anywhere else in the country,” and “Wyoming’s political leaders want to base the entire state’s economy on crypto.” With “lawmakers in both parties falling all over themselves to win their favor and their campaign donations, you can understand the crypto elite’s delusions of grandeur, even amid enthusiastic ignorance.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Supreme Court to consider gutting agency autonomy
Speed Read The court’s three liberals dissented
-
ABC reinstates Kimmel amid Disney backlash
Speed Read Disney decided to reinstate the show after days of ‘thoughtful conversations with Jimmy’
-
Projects and pantry staples in fall’s new cookbooks
The Week Recommends Starring new releases from celebri-cooks Samin Nosrat and Alison Roman
-
‘Gen Z men are facing a surprise workforce crisis’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Americans want dark money out of politics. We don’t have to wait for Supreme Court.’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘The problem isn’t solved by simply swapping out the faces on screen’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Mental health care is health care’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Pregnancy in America
Feature Why is it getting riskier to give birth in the U.S.?
-
RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine crusade comes under fire
Feature Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faced a heated hearing as senators accused him of lying and spreading chaos
-
‘Tariffs at their essence are an income transfer’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘We must empower young athletes with the knowledge to stay safe’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day