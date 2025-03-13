'Detention centers have, for decades, been an abuse of administrative power'

'I worked alongside Mahmoud Khalil. His detention is a terrifying abuse of power.'

Darializa Avila Chevalier at USA Today

"We should all be deeply alarmed by" Mahmoud Khalil's detention, says Darializa Avila Chevalier. If the "administration succeeds in its efforts to deport him, it will have done so at the cost of the First Amendment rights and liberties of every person on American soil." Any "effort that denies the judiciary its checks and balances must be understood as an authoritarian power grab." By "targeting Mahmoud, Trump is now taking this abuse of power to a whole new level."

'Stop hiding houses from would-be homeowners'

Kamini Lane at Newsweek

There are "companies that are actively hiding new homes for sale from buyers like you, for the sole reason that you're not working with one of their real estate agents," says Kamini Lane. There "could not be a worse time to restrict access to new homes." The "challenges aspiring buyers face today are complex." It's "paramount that policymakers and the real estate industry itself put these consumers first," and "we should be fighting to make homeownership more accessible."

'The Afghan refugee problem is an unfixable mess — and may bring the next terrorist attack'

Phillip Linderman at The American Conservative

Washington has a "continuing obligation to those Afghans who worked with us," a "noble recognition of a debt, and Americans can, and should, debate when that obligation has been honorably discharged," says Phillip Linderman. But the "ability of Congress to snap its fingers and throw money at an issue does not mean that a U.S. government solution can be successfully implemented." There is "no effort to corroborate what Afghan applicants claim about the threats they face at home."

'America is under siege by a surprising force: losers'

Luke Winkie at Slate

When "you let the disarray of the Trump Order wash over you," there's "only one conclusion: This is deeply, radically, uniquely uncool. Perhaps even the most uncool period of American history there's ever been," says Luke Winkie. Never before have the "forces of cringe wielded such power, never has their shlock been so validated, and never have more people been laughing at their bad jokes," which "cuts through the mustardy technicalities of our oncoming constitutional crisis."

