'Detention centers have, for decades, been an abuse of administrative power'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'I worked alongside Mahmoud Khalil. His detention is a terrifying abuse of power.'
Darializa Avila Chevalier at USA Today
"We should all be deeply alarmed by" Mahmoud Khalil's detention, says Darializa Avila Chevalier. If the "administration succeeds in its efforts to deport him, it will have done so at the cost of the First Amendment rights and liberties of every person on American soil." Any "effort that denies the judiciary its checks and balances must be understood as an authoritarian power grab." By "targeting Mahmoud, Trump is now taking this abuse of power to a whole new level."
'Stop hiding houses from would-be homeowners'
Kamini Lane at Newsweek
There are "companies that are actively hiding new homes for sale from buyers like you, for the sole reason that you're not working with one of their real estate agents," says Kamini Lane. There "could not be a worse time to restrict access to new homes." The "challenges aspiring buyers face today are complex." It's "paramount that policymakers and the real estate industry itself put these consumers first," and "we should be fighting to make homeownership more accessible."
'The Afghan refugee problem is an unfixable mess — and may bring the next terrorist attack'
Phillip Linderman at The American Conservative
Washington has a "continuing obligation to those Afghans who worked with us," a "noble recognition of a debt, and Americans can, and should, debate when that obligation has been honorably discharged," says Phillip Linderman. But the "ability of Congress to snap its fingers and throw money at an issue does not mean that a U.S. government solution can be successfully implemented." There is "no effort to corroborate what Afghan applicants claim about the threats they face at home."
'America is under siege by a surprising force: losers'
Luke Winkie at Slate
When "you let the disarray of the Trump Order wash over you," there's "only one conclusion: This is deeply, radically, uniquely uncool. Perhaps even the most uncool period of American history there's ever been," says Luke Winkie. Never before have the "forces of cringe wielded such power, never has their shlock been so validated, and never have more people been laughing at their bad jokes," which "cuts through the mustardy technicalities of our oncoming constitutional crisis."
Texas megachurch founder charged with sex crimes
Speed Read Robert Morris, former spiritual adviser to President Donald Trump, is accused of sexually abusing a child
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Pakistan train hostage standoff ends in bloodshed
Speed Read Pakistan's military stormed a train hijacked by separatist militants, killing 33 attackers and rescuing hundreds of hostages
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Trump trade war heats up as Canada, EU retaliate
Speed Read The president imposes 25% steel and aluminum tariffs in an effort to revive US manufacturing, though it may drive up prices for Americans instead
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
What's at stake in the Mahmoud Khalil deportation fight?
Talking Points Vague accusations and First Amendment concerns
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
Why is a new Air Force One taking so long to build?
The Explainer Trump may look for alternatives for his new plane
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
'You can experience so much without being in a defined relationship'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Trump hawks Teslas, slashes more federal jobs
Speed Read The Education Department cut its workforce in half ahead of an expected Trump order to shutter the agency
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
Greenland's surprising election result
The Explainer Unexpected success for Demokraatit after a campaign overshadowed by Trump's threats
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
Budget: Will the GOP cut entitlements?
Feature Republicans are pushing for a budget to cut Medicaid
By The Week US Published
U.S. tariffs spark North American trade war
Feature Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China lead to market turmoil and growing inflation concerns
By The Week US Published