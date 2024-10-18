'Hungry children are not set up to learn'

'How Harris can improve on Walz's "liberal" school lunch program'

Michael Pollan at The Washington Post

Offering "universal school lunch — which was national policy during the pandemic — needs to be part of the Harris-Walz agenda," says Michael Pollan, because "offering school lunch on the basis of need stigmatizes eligible children." School-supported agriculture has the "potential not only to improve the health of our children but also to mitigate climate change." It would "also remove the lock that a small handful of food-processing corporations have on the market for school food."

'It's localization, not globalization, for the health of the US economy'

Christine Ngoc Ngo at The Hill

The U.S. is "undergoing a transformative shift away from the full embrace of globalization, toward a more deliberate focus on localization," says Christine Ngoc Ngo. This is "evident in the economic priorities of both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump through tariffs or industrial strategy." And "despite the contrasting methods by both candidates, localization has become a bipartisan approach to economic nationalism." It also "reflects broader concerns about income inequality and the equitable distribution of economic benefits."

'The Pentagon is finally giving LGBTQ former service members honor and respect'

Renée Graham at The Boston Globe

Over "800 veterans received honorable discharges years after they were kicked out of the military for being lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender," and it is "impossible to explain the indelible harm inflicted on those who were punished simply because they wanted to both serve their country and be true to their authentic selves," says Renée Graham. The Pentagon should "speed up the process of granting honorable discharges to LGBTQ former service members unfairly dismissed."

'The FTC isn't a tool to enforce "equity"'

Ethan Yang and Ryan Yonk at the National Review

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) "continues to step well outside its legal authority, all the while attempting to broaden its jurisdiction covertly," say Ethan Yang and Ryan Yonk. This "foray into disparate-impact enforcement is especially concerning," as "policing alleged racial bias is not something the FTC is equipped to do." This "would further erode the FTC's nonpartisan credentials," and America is "harmed when it chooses to defy the law in pursuit of matters outside its proper purview."

